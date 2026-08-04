Watchman's Torch by Escape the Technocracy

Watchman's Torch by Escape the Technocracy

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Coldcard: The Devastation Begins

One of the scariest hacks of recent memory - Beware Bitcoiners
Gabriel Custodiet's avatar
Gabriel Custodiet

Episode 229 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Coldcard: The Devastation Begins

A Torchlight Chat about one of the scariest hacks ever: the Coldcard Bitcoin wallet hack of late July 2026 that has evaporated hundreds of millions of dollars and counting. The carnage will not stop. We discuss what happened, what you should do, and what the conspiracies are….

LINKS

https://x.com/realUrbanHacker (Urban Hacker)

https://escapethetechnocracy.com/product-invisible-seed-backup-bundle/ (our own backup bundle)

(Free brief backup)

(Simpler explanation of the problem)

https://www.instagram.com/aleguajardo_sv (posting about this)

WATCHMAN’S TORCH PREMIUM NEWSLETTER

https://watchmanstorch.com

ESCAPE THE TECHNOCRACY PRIVACY TUTORIALS

https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ (including consulting)

https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy

TIMELINE

  • 00:00 – Introduction

  • 2:35 – The details of the Coldcard exploit

  • 10:30 – Steps to take

  • 18:30 – Creating a new wallet

  • 24:45 – Don’t update your Coldcard (before sending your funds out)

  • 26:25 – More detail about the random generation flaw

  • 29:00 – Who is draining the Coldcard wallets?

  • 31:55 – Coinbase the solution?!?

  • 34:30 – Is Coldcard anti-FOSS positioning what caused the problem?

  • 39:50 – Should we condemn the Coldcard shills?

  • 44:40 – Is this problem only for Coldcard – is AI a problem?

  • 52:05 – Coldcard retweeted Urban? (Destroying their current devices)

  • 55:30 – Was the commit that changed the seed phrase generation a conspiracy?

  • 1:03:15 – Coldcard hack will wreck the history of Bitcoin privacy

  • 1:07:20 – Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

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