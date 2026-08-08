Episode 230 of Escape the Technocracy Podcast

Episode 230 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Alejandra Guajardo Sada: Sada Organics

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Alejandra Guajardo Sada, “Miss Bitcoin,” about her journey from a winner of Miss Universe El Salvador to a Bitcoin advocate and natural skincare entrepreneur.

GUEST

→ https://x.com/missbitcoin_

→ https://sadaorganics.com

→ https://www.instagram.com/aleguajardo_sv/

→ https://www.tiktok.com/@aleguajardooo

→ https://bitcoinbookshelf.com

→ https://linktr.ee/Alejandraguajardo

WATCHMAN’S TORCH PREMIUM NEWSLETTER

→ https://watchmanstorch.com

ESCAPE THE TECHNOCRACY PRIVACY TUTORIALS

→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ (including consulting)

→ https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy

TIMELINE

00:00 – Introduction

1:48 – Alejandra’s origin

11:52 – Post-Miss Universe

14:22 – El Salvador during rise of Bitcoin adoption

16:00 – Travel stories

22:08 – Bitcoin Bookshelf

24:17 – Sada Organics

27:50 – Why beef tallow?

31:10 – Detox tea

34:20 – Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio