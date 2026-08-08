Episode 230 of Escape the Technocracy Podcast

Episode 230 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Alejandra Guajardo Sada: Sada Organics
Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Alejandra Guajardo Sada, “Miss Bitcoin,” about her journey from a winner of Miss Universe El Salvador to a Bitcoin advocate and natural skincare entrepreneur.
GUEST
→ https://www.instagram.com/aleguajardo_sv/
→ https://www.tiktok.com/@aleguajardooo
→ https://bitcoinbookshelf.com
→ https://linktr.ee/Alejandraguajardo
WATCHMAN’S TORCH PREMIUM NEWSLETTER
ESCAPE THE TECHNOCRACY PRIVACY TUTORIALS
→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ (including consulting)
→ https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy
TIMELINE
00:00 – Introduction
1:48 – Alejandra’s origin
11:52 – Post-Miss Universe
14:22 – El Salvador during rise of Bitcoin adoption
16:00 – Travel stories
22:08 – Bitcoin Bookshelf
24:17 – Sada Organics
27:50 – Why beef tallow?
31:10 – Detox tea
34:20 – Final thoughts
Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio