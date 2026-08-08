Watchman's Torch by Escape the Technocracy

Watchman's Torch by Escape the Technocracy

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Episode 230 of Escape the Technocracy Podcast

Alejandra Guajardo Sada: Sada Organics
Gabriel Custodiet's avatar
Gabriel Custodiet

Episode 230 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Alejandra Guajardo Sada: Sada Organics

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Alejandra Guajardo Sada, “Miss Bitcoin,” about her journey from a winner of Miss Universe El Salvador to a Bitcoin advocate and natural skincare entrepreneur.

GUEST

https://x.com/missbitcoin_

https://sadaorganics.com

https://www.instagram.com/aleguajardo_sv/

https://www.tiktok.com/@aleguajardooo

https://bitcoinbookshelf.com

https://linktr.ee/Alejandraguajardo

WATCHMAN’S TORCH PREMIUM NEWSLETTER

https://watchmanstorch.com

ESCAPE THE TECHNOCRACY PRIVACY TUTORIALS

https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ (including consulting)

https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy

TIMELINE

  • 00:00 – Introduction

  • 1:48 – Alejandra’s origin

  • 11:52 – Post-Miss Universe

  • 14:22 – El Salvador during rise of Bitcoin adoption

  • 16:00 – Travel stories

  • 22:08 – Bitcoin Bookshelf

  • 24:17 – Sada Organics

  • 27:50 – Why beef tallow?

  • 31:10 – Detox tea

  • 34:20 – Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

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