Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

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Sparrow Wallet: Craig Raw & Silent Payments

Gabriel Custodiet's avatar
Gabriel Custodiet
Jul 13, 2026

Episode 227 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Sparrow Wallet: Craig Raw & Silent Payments

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Craig Raw of Sparrow Wallet about Silent Payments and the latest updates of the Bitcoin wallet as of July 2026.

GUEST
https://sparrowwallet.com/
https://x.com/SparrowWallet
https://x.com/craigraw



WATCHMAN’S TORCH PREMIUM NEWSLETTER
https://watchmanstorch.com

ESCAPE THE TECHNOCRACY PRIVACY TUTORIALS
https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ (including consulting)
https://watchmanprivacy.com (Gabriel's personal site)
https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT GONZO TECHNO-ADVENTURE JOURNALISM
→ No sponsors. No ads. Just truth.
https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html


Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

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