Episode 227 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Sparrow Wallet: Craig Raw & Silent Payments



Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Craig Raw of Sparrow Wallet about Silent Payments and the latest updates of the Bitcoin wallet as of July 2026.



GUEST

→ https://sparrowwallet.com/

→ https://x.com/SparrowWallet

→ https://x.com/craigraw







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Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio