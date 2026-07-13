Episode 227 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Sparrow Wallet: Craig Raw & Silent Payments
Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Craig Raw of Sparrow Wallet about Silent Payments and the latest updates of the Bitcoin wallet as of July 2026.
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Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio
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Sparrow Wallet: Craig Raw & Silent Payments
Jul 13, 2026
Episode 227 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Sparrow Wallet: Craig Raw & Silent Payments
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