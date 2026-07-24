Access Internet Anywhere

Dear privacy seekers,

Last winter I woke to discover my Internet had inexplicably stopped working. After serious troubleshooting, including hours on the phone over multiple days with my completely incompetent ISP, I decided to take matters into my own hands. Even despite my aspirations for monk-like off-gridedness, my curiosities and business endeavors meant I could not do without Internet access.

And I’m sure you can’t either.

I reached out to my colleague Steven Harris who made a suggestion. I was only minimally familiar with cellular routers at the time, but I quickly investigated, purchased, and then also bought Internet service. All of this I arranged no-KYC, which I didn’t realize was possible: certainly not so easy. Legitimate and fairly affordable Internet access with speeds up to 300 Mpbs, no identifier attached to it, and that I could take with me wherever a cellular tower was in range. I assure you I grinned a very mischievous grin when my connection light turned green.

I immediately asked Harris to collaborate on a more titanic project: an engineering foray into multiple ways to access the Internet anywhere as a sovereign individual. At the time Harris was in an undisclosed forest retreat talking to me on an encrypted messenger. “I’m speaking to you with Starlink right now and I have three backup options if that fails” he told me. For Harris, one is none, two is one, and five means you get home alive.

I was, as always, talking to the right guy.

Since this awakening I’ve had Harris relentlessly testing all the sovereign Internet technology out there. Given his engineering background—he recently received a direct consulting call to assist the largest engineering corporation on the planet—the work he has put in is equivalent to centuries of yours and my time. Harris, I will note, is the highest IQ person I’ve ever come across. I don’t say that lightly, and I have met plenty of smart people. A legitimate genius. Even if you had time and ambition, you’re not Steven Harris. He’s smarter than you. And he’s smarter than me. I’ve made peace with that. One conversation with him and you’ll start looking at your average YouTube prepper like a scam artist. Harris can grasp network engineering better than you can, even if you spent the rest of your life reading every book and blog on the subject. And he has been devoted to discovering and teaching a live event on how to Access Internet Anywhere.

Let’s say you’re a prepper expecting the worst and trying to establish a system for accessing the Internet when the worst does happens, including having reasonable backups. Perhaps you’re a nomad trying to find the best network, but just as crucially: the best equipment, and the best arrangement of that equipment for your van life. Or maybe you’re a privacy advocate frustrated by the fact that all traditional Internet Service Providers demand personal information to sign up these days, and you want another option. More than that: you want the knowledge to ALWAYS find another option.

Maybe your life is at stake, as some of our clients can claim, and you cannot afford to reveal yourself at any cost.

Then Access Internet Everywhere is the live event you’ve been waiting for.

I’m not going to lie: this course isn’t for everyone. With more than $20,000 so far invested into testing equipment just for this event—not to mention hundreds of hours of time—we’re not giving out this knowledge for free. The best we can do is offer a limited-time early bird discount. The discount ends August 5 and this is the cheapest you will ever encounter this unrivaled information. Live with unparalleled knowledge, or live with regret.

This four-hour live event in late August shatters the digital chains of the Killswitch Era, teaching you to establish unrestricted internet access using specific, battle-tested gear like Starlink terminals, 5G 4×4 MIMO cellular modems, and specialized Yagi and directional antennas. You’ll master the deployment of Ubiquiti and GL.iNET networking equipment, learn to lock onto distant cellular towers, and even configure Iridium GO satellite systems for truly global connectivity. This isn’t theoretical knowledge; it’s the practical engineering required to run fiber-optic data lines thousands of feet, create long-range Wi-Fi bridges, and establish anonymous connections that bypass surveillance entirely—ensuring you remain connected and in control, regardless of location or circumstance.

So yes, Access Internet Anywhere is not for everybody. But if you have an appetite for learning and a mind for asking questions—the entire four hours plus will be open to questions—then we’ll see you for a transformative class on understanding and taking advantage of the amazing freedom tool known as the Internet.

Sign up and learn more here.

Yours,

Gabriel Custodiet

Learn More Here