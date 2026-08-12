Episode 231 of Escape the Technocracy Podcast

Episode 231 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Daniel Sempere Pico: Speak ‘Prompt’ and Enter
Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Daniel Sempere Pico (formerly BTCGandalf) about how he uses AI for his own productivity.
GUEST
→ https://x.com/dansemperepico
LEARN AI WITH ESCAPE THE TECHNOCRACY
→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/product-ai-resistance-video-course/
WATCHMAN’S TORCH PREMIUM NEWSLETTER
ESCAPE THE TECHNOCRACY PRIVACY TUTORIALS
→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ (including consulting)
→ https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy
TIMELINE
00:00 – Introduction
1:20 – Daniel Sempere Pico origin story (BTCGandalf)
6:40 – Rebuilding a Twitter audience
8:00 – World travel
11:15 – User experience of AI changing
14:10 – Daniel’s setup
20:55 – What to look for in a text AI model
23:40 – Cost of AI (for agentic use)
27:30 – How invasive is your AI use?
30:30 – AI Big Tech ruling our lives
34:35 – Death of self-hosting AI?
37:50 – Art AI
40:40 – Voice consistency while using AI
44:50 – Final thoughts on AI
Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio