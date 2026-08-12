Episode 231 of Escape the Technocracy Podcast

Episode 231 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Daniel Sempere Pico: Speak ‘Prompt’ and Enter

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Daniel Sempere Pico (formerly BTCGandalf) about how he uses AI for his own productivity.

GUEST

→ https://x.com/dansemperepico

LEARN AI WITH ESCAPE THE TECHNOCRACY

→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/product-ai-resistance-video-course/

WATCHMAN’S TORCH PREMIUM NEWSLETTER

→ https://watchmanstorch.com

ESCAPE THE TECHNOCRACY PRIVACY TUTORIALS

→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ (including consulting)

→ https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy

TIMELINE

00:00 – Introduction

1:20 – Daniel Sempere Pico origin story (BTCGandalf)

6:40 – Rebuilding a Twitter audience

8:00 – World travel

11:15 – User experience of AI changing

14:10 – Daniel’s setup

20:55 – What to look for in a text AI model

23:40 – Cost of AI (for agentic use)

27:30 – How invasive is your AI use?

30:30 – AI Big Tech ruling our lives

34:35 – Death of self-hosting AI?

37:50 – Art AI

40:40 – Voice consistency while using AI

44:50 – Final thoughts on AI

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio