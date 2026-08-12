Watchman's Torch by Escape the Technocracy

Watchman's Torch by Escape the Technocracy

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Episode 231 of Escape the Technocracy Podcast

Daniel Sempere Pico: Speak ‘Prompt’ and Enter
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Gabriel Custodiet and Urban Hacker

Episode 231 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Daniel Sempere Pico: Speak ‘Prompt’ and Enter

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Daniel Sempere Pico (formerly BTCGandalf) about how he uses AI for his own productivity.

GUEST

https://x.com/dansemperepico

LEARN AI WITH ESCAPE THE TECHNOCRACY

https://escapethetechnocracy.com/product-ai-resistance-video-course/

WATCHMAN’S TORCH PREMIUM NEWSLETTER

https://watchmanstorch.com

ESCAPE THE TECHNOCRACY PRIVACY TUTORIALS

https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ (including consulting)

https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy

TIMELINE

  • 00:00 – Introduction

  • 1:20 – Daniel Sempere Pico origin story (BTCGandalf)

  • 6:40 – Rebuilding a Twitter audience

  • 8:00 – World travel

  • 11:15 – User experience of AI changing

  • 14:10 – Daniel’s setup

  • 20:55 – What to look for in a text AI model

  • 23:40 – Cost of AI (for agentic use)

  • 27:30 – How invasive is your AI use?

  • 30:30 – AI Big Tech ruling our lives

  • 34:35 – Death of self-hosting AI?

  • 37:50 – Art AI

  • 40:40 – Voice consistency while using AI

  • 44:50 – Final thoughts on AI

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

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