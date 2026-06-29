Episode 225 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Expats Everywhere: All Who Wander



Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Kalie of Expats Everywhere. They discuss the details surrounding living in Portugal and other EU countries and the mentality of being a successful expat.





EXPATS EVERYWHERE

→ https://www.expatseverywhere.com/

→ https://www.youtube.com/@ExpatsEverywhere

→ Podcast: “ExpatsEverywhere Presents: Let’s Move to Portugal”







WATCHMAN’S TORCH PREMIUM NEWSLETTER

→ https://watchmanstorch.com



ESCAPE THE TECHNOCRACY PRIVACY TUTORIALS

→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ (including consulting)

→ https://watchmanprivacy.com (Gabriel's personal site)

→ https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy



SUPPORT INDEPENDENT GONZO TECHNO-ADVENTURE JOURNALISM

→ No sponsors. No ads. Just truth.

→ https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html





TIMELINE

00:00 – Introduction

1:40 – Expats Everywhere background

3:40 – Why Portugal?

6:50 – Overview of Portuguese visas

9:45 – Portugal easiest option for European residency?

10:30 – Hurdles of Portugal visas

13:30 – Portugal citizenship process changed

15:20 – Taxes in Portugal

18:10 – Portugal “crypto friendly”?

19:27 – What makes a successful expat?

22:20 – Alternative cities to Lisbon

25:35 – Biggest hurdles adapting to Portugal

28:00 – Traveling with children

30:45 – How to quickly adapt to a new place

35:00 – EU Entry/Exit System EES

37:50 – Other countries complementary to Portugal

40:00 – Final thoughts









Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio