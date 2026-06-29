Episode 225 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Expats Everywhere: All Who Wander
Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Kalie of Expats Everywhere. They discuss the details surrounding living in Portugal and other EU countries and the mentality of being a successful expat.
EXPATS EVERYWHERE
→ https://www.expatseverywhere.com/
→ https://www.youtube.com/@ExpatsEverywhere
→ Podcast: “ExpatsEverywhere Presents: Let’s Move to Portugal”
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TIMELINE
00:00 – Introduction
1:40 – Expats Everywhere background
3:40 – Why Portugal?
6:50 – Overview of Portuguese visas
9:45 – Portugal easiest option for European residency?
10:30 – Hurdles of Portugal visas
13:30 – Portugal citizenship process changed
15:20 – Taxes in Portugal
18:10 – Portugal “crypto friendly”?
19:27 – What makes a successful expat?
22:20 – Alternative cities to Lisbon
25:35 – Biggest hurdles adapting to Portugal
28:00 – Traveling with children
30:45 – How to quickly adapt to a new place
35:00 – EU Entry/Exit System EES
37:50 – Other countries complementary to Portugal
40:00 – Final thoughts
Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio
Expats Everywhere: All Who Wander
Episode 225 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Expats Everywhere: All Who Wander