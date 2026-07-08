Episode 226 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – James Wesley, Rawles: The Future’s Claim
Gabriel Custodiet speaks with one of the godfather’s of prepping: James Wesley, Rawles. They discuss the derivatives timebomb and the gold market, Mr Rawles’ recent debanking, the latest anti-gun laws, concealed carry permit strategies, the ethics of self-defense, and private purchases.
GUEST
→ https://survivalblog.com (Rawles website)
→ https://survivalblog.com/derivatives/ (Derivatives Timebomb)
→ https://www.survivalrealty.com/survival-retreats-relocation-book (Survival Retreats & Relocation)
→ https://www.amazon.com/Patriots-Novel-Survival-Coming-Collapse/dp/156975599X (My recommended book from Rawles)
WATCHMAN’S TORCH PREMIUM NEWSLETTER
ESCAPE THE TECHNOCRACY PRIVACY TUTORIALS
→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ (including consulting)
→ https://watchmanprivacy.com (Gabriel’s personal site)
→ https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT GONZO TECHNO-ADVENTURE JOURNALISM
→ No sponsors. No ads. Just truth.
→ https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html
TIMELINE
00:00 – Introduction
1:40 – Signs of financial collapse
3:55 – Derivatives are a ticking timebomb
6:30 – Gold price
8:25 – Gambling; aka the stock market
12:45 – James Wesley, Rawles was debanked
17:35 – How does one vet a county in the US?
23:00 – Conservatives grouping together presents a target?
25:10 – What power does an American sheriff have?
27:40 – Australians and Canada
31:20 – Latest anti-gun laws
34:10 – Night vision equipment
36:55 – Concealed carry permit strategies
39:50 – “Turn the other cheek”
41:30 – The Black Swan
44:25 – Private purchases
49:10 – Fostering healthy hobbies
52:40 – Final thoughts
Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio