Episode 226 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – James Wesley, Rawles: The Future’s Claim

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with one of the godfather’s of prepping: James Wesley, Rawles. They discuss the derivatives timebomb and the gold market, Mr Rawles’ recent debanking, the latest anti-gun laws, concealed carry permit strategies, the ethics of self-defense, and private purchases.

GUEST

→ https://survivalblog.com (Rawles website)

→ https://survivalblog.com/derivatives/ (Derivatives Timebomb)

→ https://www.survivalrealty.com/survival-retreats-relocation-book (Survival Retreats & Relocation)

→ https://www.amazon.com/Patriots-Novel-Survival-Coming-Collapse/dp/156975599X (My recommended book from Rawles)

WATCHMAN’S TORCH PREMIUM NEWSLETTER

→ https://watchmanstorch.com

ESCAPE THE TECHNOCRACY PRIVACY TUTORIALS

→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ (including consulting)

→ https://watchmanprivacy.com (Gabriel’s personal site)

→ https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT GONZO TECHNO-ADVENTURE JOURNALISM

→ No sponsors. No ads. Just truth.

→ https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html

TIMELINE

00:00 – Introduction

1:40 – Signs of financial collapse

3:55 – Derivatives are a ticking timebomb

6:30 – Gold price

8:25 – Gambling; aka the stock market

12:45 – James Wesley, Rawles was debanked

17:35 – How does one vet a county in the US?

23:00 – Conservatives grouping together presents a target?

25:10 – What power does an American sheriff have?

27:40 – Australians and Canada

31:20 – Latest anti-gun laws

34:10 – Night vision equipment

36:55 – Concealed carry permit strategies

39:50 – “Turn the other cheek”

41:30 – The Black Swan

44:25 – Private purchases

49:10 – Fostering healthy hobbies

52:40 – Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio