Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

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James Wesley, Rawles: The Future’s Claim

The Godfather of Prepping Speaks
Gabriel Custodiet's avatar
Gabriel Custodiet
Jul 08, 2026

Episode 226 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – James Wesley, Rawles: The Future’s Claim

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with one of the godfather’s of prepping: James Wesley, Rawles. They discuss the derivatives timebomb and the gold market, Mr Rawles’ recent debanking, the latest anti-gun laws, concealed carry permit strategies, the ethics of self-defense, and private purchases.

GUEST

https://survivalblog.com (Rawles website)

https://survivalblog.com/derivatives/ (Derivatives Timebomb)

https://www.survivalrealty.com/survival-retreats-relocation-book (Survival Retreats & Relocation)

https://www.amazon.com/Patriots-Novel-Survival-Coming-Collapse/dp/156975599X (My recommended book from Rawles)

WATCHMAN’S TORCH PREMIUM NEWSLETTER

https://watchmanstorch.com

ESCAPE THE TECHNOCRACY PRIVACY TUTORIALS

https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ (including consulting)

https://watchmanprivacy.com (Gabriel’s personal site)

https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT GONZO TECHNO-ADVENTURE JOURNALISM

→ No sponsors. No ads. Just truth.

https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html

TIMELINE

  • 00:00 – Introduction

  • 1:40 – Signs of financial collapse

  • 3:55 – Derivatives are a ticking timebomb

  • 6:30 – Gold price

  • 8:25 – Gambling; aka the stock market

  • 12:45 – James Wesley, Rawles was debanked

  • 17:35 – How does one vet a county in the US?

  • 23:00 – Conservatives grouping together presents a target?

  • 25:10 – What power does an American sheriff have?

  • 27:40 – Australians and Canada

  • 31:20 – Latest anti-gun laws

  • 34:10 – Night vision equipment

  • 36:55 – Concealed carry permit strategies

  • 39:50 – “Turn the other cheek”

  • 41:30 – The Black Swan

  • 44:25 – Private purchases

  • 49:10 – Fostering healthy hobbies

  • 52:40 – Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

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