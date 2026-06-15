Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

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Paul Rosenberg: The Use of Knowledge

Gabriel Custodiet's avatar
Gabriel Custodiet
Jun 15, 2026

Episode 223 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Paul Rosenberg: The Use of Knowledge

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Paul Rosenberg for a fifth time. They discuss the moral, anarchic, and technological questions that continue to define our world.

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TIMELINE

  • 00:00 – Introduction

  • 1:45 – Clone thought experiment

  • 3:40 – Digital ID

  • 8:30 – Samourai Wallet

  • 12:40 – Judges the biggest part of the problem of government?

  • 16:30 – The Simple Web

  • 20:50 – Wikipedia a decentralist failure?

  • 25:00 – Laissez Faire city failure

  • 32:00 – Quantum Computing

  • 34:05 – Anarchy has no ways to fight off evil

  • 42:50 – Are “defense stocks” immoral

  • 48:50 – VPNs

  • 55:00 – Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

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