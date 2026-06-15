Episode 223 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Paul Rosenberg: The Use of Knowledge
Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Paul Rosenberg for a fifth time. They discuss the moral, anarchic, and technological questions that continue to define our world.
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TIMELINE
00:00 – Introduction
1:45 – Clone thought experiment
3:40 – Digital ID
8:30 – Samourai Wallet
12:40 – Judges the biggest part of the problem of government?
16:30 – The Simple Web
20:50 – Wikipedia a decentralist failure?
25:00 – Laissez Faire city failure
32:00 – Quantum Computing
34:05 – Anarchy has no ways to fight off evil
42:50 – Are “defense stocks” immoral
48:50 – VPNs
55:00 – Final thoughts
Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio