Episode 223 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Paul Rosenberg: The Use of Knowledge

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Paul Rosenberg for a fifth time. They discuss the moral, anarchic, and technological questions that continue to define our world.

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TIMELINE

00:00 – Introduction

1:45 – Clone thought experiment

3:40 – Digital ID

8:30 – Samourai Wallet

12:40 – Judges the biggest part of the problem of government?

16:30 – The Simple Web

20:50 – Wikipedia a decentralist failure?

25:00 – Laissez Faire city failure

32:00 – Quantum Computing

34:05 – Anarchy has no ways to fight off evil

42:50 – Are “defense stocks” immoral

48:50 – VPNs

55:00 – Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio