Episode 224 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Douglas Tuman: Leading the Monero Charge

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Douglas Tuman of Monero fame. They discuss all of his Monero projects—Monero Talk, XMR Bazaar, XMR Chat, Monerotopia—as well as practical topics on how to live on Monero, as well as thoughts on figures in the community and banned accounts.

GUEST: DOUGLAS TUMAN

MONERO TALK

XMR BAZAAR

→ https://xmrbazaar.com/

→ https://x.com/xmrbazaar (Account permanently banned: spread the word)

MONEROTOPIA

XMR CHAT

MONERONODO

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TIMELINE

00:00 – Introduction

1:25 – Why did Douglas Tuman devote his life to Monero?

3:05 – Has their been a hijacking of Bitcoin?

4:35 – Monero Talk

8:00 – Douglas running for Congress

11:50 – Is being public important for Monero?

15:40 – Struggles of running Monerotopia

18:25 – Other Monero events

21:10 – Does Doug have troubles being publicly connected to Monero?

21:45 – XMR Bazaar

29:10 – Living off of Monero

30:55 – Why don’t privacy influencers talk about Monero?

32:55 – Moneronodo

34:50 – Banned Monero Twitter account

36:05 – Thoughts on Monero Maverick

39:05 – Anti-Jewish sentiment in Monero

41:00 – Medium of exchange vs store of value

44:30 – Should Monero users be more interested in price?

48:00 – Did Doug lose faith in Monero mining after Qubic attack?

50:40 – Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio