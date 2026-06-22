Episode 224 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Douglas Tuman: Leading the Monero Charge
Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Douglas Tuman of Monero fame. They discuss all of his Monero projects—Monero Talk, XMR Bazaar, XMR Chat, Monerotopia—as well as practical topics on how to live on Monero, as well as thoughts on figures in the community and banned accounts.
GUEST: DOUGLAS TUMAN
MONERO TALK
XMR BAZAAR
→ https://x.com/xmrbazaar (Account permanently banned: spread the word)
MONEROTOPIA
XMR CHAT
MONERONODO
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TIMELINE
00:00 – Introduction
1:25 – Why did Douglas Tuman devote his life to Monero?
3:05 – Has their been a hijacking of Bitcoin?
4:35 – Monero Talk
8:00 – Douglas running for Congress
11:50 – Is being public important for Monero?
15:40 – Struggles of running Monerotopia
18:25 – Other Monero events
21:10 – Does Doug have troubles being publicly connected to Monero?
21:45 – XMR Bazaar
29:10 – Living off of Monero
30:55 – Why don’t privacy influencers talk about Monero?
32:55 – Moneronodo
34:50 – Banned Monero Twitter account
36:05 – Thoughts on Monero Maverick
39:05 – Anti-Jewish sentiment in Monero
41:00 – Medium of exchange vs store of value
44:30 – Should Monero users be more interested in price?
48:00 – Did Doug lose faith in Monero mining after Qubic attack?
50:40 – Final thoughts
Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio