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Douglas Tuman: Leading the Monero Charge

Douglas Tuman: Leading the Monero Charge
Gabriel Custodiet's avatar
Gabriel Custodiet
Jun 22, 2026

Episode 224 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Douglas Tuman: Leading the Monero Charge

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Douglas Tuman of Monero fame. They discuss all of his Monero projects—Monero Talk, XMR Bazaar, XMR Chat, Monerotopia—as well as practical topics on how to live on Monero, as well as thoughts on figures in the community and banned accounts.

GUEST: DOUGLAS TUMAN

MONERO TALK

XMR BAZAAR

MONEROTOPIA

XMR CHAT

MONERONODO

WATCHMAN’S TORCH PREMIUM NEWSLETTER

ESCAPE THE TECHNOCRACY PRIVACY TUTORIALS

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT GONZO TECHNO-ADVENTURE JOURNALISM

TIMELINE

  • 00:00 – Introduction

  • 1:25 – Why did Douglas Tuman devote his life to Monero?

  • 3:05 – Has their been a hijacking of Bitcoin?

  • 4:35 – Monero Talk

  • 8:00 – Douglas running for Congress

  • 11:50 – Is being public important for Monero?

  • 15:40 – Struggles of running Monerotopia

  • 18:25 – Other Monero events

  • 21:10 – Does Doug have troubles being publicly connected to Monero?

  • 21:45 – XMR Bazaar

  • 29:10 – Living off of Monero

  • 30:55 – Why don’t privacy influencers talk about Monero?

  • 32:55 – Moneronodo

  • 34:50 – Banned Monero Twitter account

  • 36:05 – Thoughts on Monero Maverick

  • 39:05 – Anti-Jewish sentiment in Monero

  • 41:00 – Medium of exchange vs store of value

  • 44:30 – Should Monero users be more interested in price?

  • 48:00 – Did Doug lose faith in Monero mining after Qubic attack?

  • 50:40 – Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

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