Episode 178 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Michael Snyder: A Witness to Economic Collapse



Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Michael Snyder of the Economic Collapse Blog about tariffs, trade wars, debt-to-GDP ratios, how to analyze the economy, whether MMT can keep us going for the next 20 years, and if exploiting debt rather than paying it off is the better strategic move.

GUEST

→ https://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/ (Main website)

→ https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B01DUPOJL2/allbooks (Michael Snyder’s books)

→ https://www.amazon.com/Chaos-Michael-Snyder-ebook/dp/B0CM4ZB9TW (Chaos book)

WATCHMAN PRIVACY

→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ (Including Watchman’s Torch Newsletter)

→ https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy

→ https://watchmanprivacy.com (Including privacy consulting)

CRYPTO DONATIONS

TIMELINE