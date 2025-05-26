Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Share post
1

Michael Snyder: A Witness to Economic Collapse

Gabriel Custodiet
and
Michael Snyder
May 26, 2025
Transcript

Episode 178 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Michael Snyder: A Witness to Economic Collapse

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Michael Snyder of the Economic Collapse Blog about tariffs, trade wars, debt-to-GDP ratios, how to analyze the economy, whether MMT can keep us going for the next 20 years, and if exploiting debt rather than paying it off is the better strategic move.

GUEST

  • → https://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/ (Main website)

  • → https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B01DUPOJL2/allbooks (Michael Snyder’s books)

  • → https://www.amazon.com/Chaos-Michael-Snyder-ebook/dp/B0CM4ZB9TW (Chaos book)

TIMELINE

  • 00:00 – Introduction

  • 1:25 – Michael’s new book and introduction

  • 9:50 – Are tariffs ever a good idea?

  • 14:30 – How Michael analyzes the economy

  • 26:00 – Debt-to-GDP ratios and what they mean

  • 32:35 – Can MMT keep us going for decades longer?

  • 40:00 – Where to live

  • 44:30 – Should we exploit the debt-based economy?

  • 48:40 – Final thoughts

  • Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

