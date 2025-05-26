Episode 178 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Michael Snyder: A Witness to Economic Collapse
Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Michael Snyder of the Economic Collapse Blog about tariffs, trade wars, debt-to-GDP ratios, how to analyze the economy, whether MMT can keep us going for the next 20 years, and if exploiting debt rather than paying it off is the better strategic move.
GUEST
→ https://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/ (Main website)
→ https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B01DUPOJL2/allbooks (Michael Snyder’s books)
→ https://www.amazon.com/Chaos-Michael-Snyder-ebook/dp/B0CM4ZB9TW (Chaos book)
WATCHMAN PRIVACY
→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ (Including Watchman’s Torch Newsletter)
→ https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy
→ https://watchmanprivacy.com (Including privacy consulting)
CRYPTO DONATIONS
→ 8829DiYwJ344peEM7SzUspMtgUWKAjGJRHmu4Q6R8kEWMpafiXPPNBkeRBhNPK6sw27urqqMYTWWXZrsX6BLRrj7HiooPAy (Monero)
→ https://btcpay0.voltageapp.io/apps/3JDQDSj2rp56KDffH5sSZL19J1Lh/pos (BTC)
TIMELINE
00:00 – Introduction
1:25 – Michael’s new book and introduction
9:50 – Are tariffs ever a good idea?
14:30 – How Michael analyzes the economy
26:00 – Debt-to-GDP ratios and what they mean
32:35 – Can MMT keep us going for decades longer?
40:00 – Where to live
44:30 – Should we exploit the debt-based economy?
48:40 – Final thoughts
Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio