Michael Yon: Unrestricted Warfare

Michael Yon's avatar
Michael Yon's avatar
Gabriel Custodiet
and
Michael Yon
Jun 11, 2025
Episode 181 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Michael Yon: Unrestricted Warfare

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with global reporter Michael Yon about China’s plans for the world, about the hijacking of Bitcoin, crowd psychology, Chinese information war, and the agenda behind globalist migrant waves.

TIMELINE

  • 00:00 – Introduction

  • 2:05 – Is China really planning to conquer the world?

  • 21:00 – Michael Yon’s thoughts on Bitcoin

  • 34:00 – How far will the German language get you internationally?

  • 36:50 – Chinese are masters of information war

  • 43:20 – Why are migrant waves being pushed so hard?

  • 1:00:00 – Michael Yon’s daily routine

  • 1:08:00 – Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

