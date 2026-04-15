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Table of Contents

// TO THE READER // ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF WATCHMAN’S TORCH

// AM I DOING THIS WRONG? // IS GRAPHENEOS READY FOR USE BY THE MASSES?

// INTERVIEW: TALKING CHINA WITH ROGER HUANG //

// UPCOMING ETT.LIVE EVENT //

// A MODEST INTERVENTION // NUCLEAR WAR ON THE ROCK (by Urban Hernandez)

// A LESSON IN NEGOTIATING AT A UPS STORE // (by a Guest Writer)

// HARDWARE IN SOFT TIMES // A 6-MONTH AUDIT OF MY VEHICLE TRAVEL KIT

// YOUR CAT PHOTO WILL GET YOU KILLED // THE WHACKY WORLD OF EXIF DATA

// QUOTATION OF THE MONTH //

Nothing in this newsletter is legal, financial, tax advice, etc.

// TO THE READER // ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF WATCHMAN’S TORCH

WELCOME TO THE WATCHMAN’S TORCH NEWSLETTER ISSUE #24

Location: Sipping a decaf latte down the road

Dear privacy seekers,

One year ago we built something that should not exist. A fully independent, self-funded privacy newsletter with no corporate infrastructure, no sponsors, no Substack holding the kill switch, and no algorithm deciding what we’re allowed to say. Just 15-20 pages of PDF and recorded audio (by yours truly) and sent directly to you. We built our own website because we had to. Because the moment you hand your voice to someone else’s platform you have already lost the argument. Every piece of technology we use to deliver this newsletter we chose, built, (sometimes broke, but fixed) ourselves. That is not an accident. That is the publication.

And as we reach the one-year anniversary of the newsletter I wanted to give a retrospective

Here’s what we delivered on that infrastructure: 24 issues. More than 400 pages. The full range of what privacy actually means when you take it seriously. Not just your phone and so-called “digital privacy.” But your car. Your house. Your shopping habits. The cables and cords connecting your devices. The department store you walk past every day that is quietly stocked with privacy tools if you know what you’re looking for. We covered all of it, some of it quietly useful, some of it the kind of thing that will make you look at ordinary objects differently for the rest of your life.

And then we got on planes.

We chased Bitcoin utopias in El Salvador and Africa. We tried to sell luxury watches for cash in the Middle East. We hacked clothes dryers and discovered they were spy devices. We dropped real money on the worst cryptocurrency markets we could find to show you exactly how bad the casino has become. (And with a good helping of humor). We investigated online torture going mainstream. We built our own Palantir to track down a real life plagiarist and we published the results. We did all of this so you wouldn’t have to—so you can follow us and learn from what we do out in the field.

We don’t have sponsors. That means when we told you a popular Faraday bag was leaking your signal we said it plainly, by name, without a disclaimer. That’s not necessarily bravery. That’s just what this operation looks like when nobody is paying us to be polite.

But we go further. We test on ourselves highly invasive gadgets, the most surveillance-capable consumer devices one can legally acquire, sitting on a desk waiting to be turned inside out and exposed. We are looking at farm murders in South Africa in person, at what is actually happening on the ground versus what the international press will and will not report. We are going to Madeira to find out what Bitcoin looks like when serious people try to use it seriously. We are going hunting because sovereignty is not only digital and because there are things you learn about security and self-reliance in a field with a rifle that you cannot learn anywhere else.

We will write all of it the way we write everything. Like it matters. Because it does.

Soon Watchman’s Torch will have a private RSS feed. You will be able to add it to whatever podcast player you already use and the audio lands there automatically, privately, without logging into anything. You will be able to hear it anywhere, while nobody knows you’re listening. We also now have have automatic renewal for card payments.

We built all of this ourselves and avoided Big Tech as best we can.

Watchman’s Torch is where we expend 90% of our effort today, and we have blown past the quality, quantity, and breadth of topics and controversy that could never have been on the Watchman Privacy Podcast.

Enjoy this anniversary issue, keep an eye out for our improvements of content delivery, and keep an eye on your renewal date: for the first subscribers to the newsletter a year ago, it is time to renew. Check your account to see this date, add another year to the cart, and checkout.

Here’s to another year.

Yours,

Gabriel Custodiet

// AM I DOING THIS WRONG? //

IS GRAPHENEOS READY FOR USE BY THE MASSES?

She has used an iPhone since 2011. Not because she made a considered decision about the mobile landscape. Because it worked and she never questioned it. I handed my secretary a brand new Pixel 9A running GrapheneOS and told her she had three months. No cheating. She looked at me like I had handed her a parking ticket. I will be honest. I have written skeptically about GrapheneOS before. The security is airtight. But the daily friction is real. My working theory was that watching a non-ideological iPhone user suffer through it would produce the most honest review I could publish. I was prepared for complaints. I was not prepared for what actually happened.