What is Fed-Posting and How to Spot it

Gabriel Custodiet
and
Urban Hacker
Oct 14, 2025
In this episode, I share a free excerpt from my premium newsletter covering two important updates: Watchman Privacy’s strategic pivot toward the premium newsletter model due to ongoing free podcast monetization challenges, and the exposure of “M_Solidus,” a plagiarist who has been stealing Watchman Privacy content while providing dangerous privacy advice to followers.

More detailed documentation about M_Solidus will be released in the coming weeks.

MY PREMIUM NEWSLETTER (THE FUTURE OF WATCHMAN PRIVACY)

MY PRIVACY TUTORIALS

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT GONZO TECHNO-ADVENTURE JOURNALISM

