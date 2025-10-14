What is Fed-Posting and How to Spot it

In this episode, I share a free excerpt from my premium newsletter covering two important updates: Watchman Privacy’s strategic pivot toward the premium newsletter model due to ongoing free podcast monetization challenges, and the exposure of “M_Solidus,” a plagiarist who has been stealing Watchman Privacy content while providing dangerous privacy advice to followers.

More detailed documentation about M_Solidus will be released in the coming weeks.

