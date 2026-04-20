Watchman's Torch Privacy Newsletter: One-Year Anniversary

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript8Watchman's Torch Privacy Newsletter: One-Year AnniversaryGabriel CustodietApr 20, 20268ShareTranscriptSubscribe here:→ https://watchmanstorch.comDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksWatchman Privacy: Substack EditionSubscribeAuthorsGabriel CustodietRecent PostsThe Politics of Bitcoin (Zelko & Samourai Wallet)Apr 18 • Gabriel Custodiet and Urban HackerLauren Rodriguez: A Samourai Wallet SagaApr 10 • Gabriel Custodiet and Urban HackerParallel Mike: System RebootApr 6 • Gabriel Custodiet, Urban Hacker, and Parallel MikeJohn Robb: Brave New WarMar 9 • Gabriel CustodietNanoGPT: Pay-Per-Prompt AI ServiceFeb 9 • Gabriel Custodiet3D Printing for Radicals: A New Tutorial from Escape the TechnocracyJan 23 • Gabriel CustodietThe Hated One: Privacy or Profit?Jan 19 • Gabriel Custodiet