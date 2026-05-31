// Table of Contents //

HOW TO MEET STRANGERS AT A MONERO CONFERENCE WITHOUT LETTING THEM KNOW WHERE YOU SLEEP

ETT SUMMER SALE IS HERE - ALONG WITH THE VISIONARY BUNDLE

FEAR AND LOATHING IN BITCOIN LAS VEGAS

WHY I DON’T PREFER BITWARDEN PASSWORD MANAGER

MORE USERS, MORE PROBLEMS: THE CASE AGAINST GROWTH-AT-ALL-COSTS

THE PRIVACY GUIDE TO DATING - PART 1

A GRAPHENEOS FIELD REPORT: ONE NON-TECHNICAL CLIENT, ZERO GOOGLE PLAY SERVICES

// To the reader // how to meet strangers at a Monero conference without letting them know where you sleep.

By Gabriel Custodiet

Dear privacy seekers,

Monerotopia. Day one. Someone I had never met was already asking which hotel I was staying at. Not aggressively. Conversationally. The way people do when they are building a map of you in real time and calling it small talk. I told him I was at the Mandarin. I was not at the Mandarin.

I picked this up doing private consulting with high net worth individuals.