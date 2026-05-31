Watchman's Torch Issue 27 (June 1, 2026)
How to meet strangers at a conference without letting them know where you sleep
// Table of Contents //
HOW TO MEET STRANGERS AT A MONERO CONFERENCE WITHOUT LETTING THEM KNOW WHERE YOU SLEEP
ETT SUMMER SALE IS HERE - ALONG WITH THE VISIONARY BUNDLE
FEAR AND LOATHING IN BITCOIN LAS VEGAS
WHY I DON’T PREFER BITWARDEN PASSWORD MANAGER
MORE USERS, MORE PROBLEMS: THE CASE AGAINST GROWTH-AT-ALL-COSTS
THE PRIVACY GUIDE TO DATING - PART 1
A GRAPHENEOS FIELD REPORT: ONE NON-TECHNICAL CLIENT, ZERO GOOGLE PLAY SERVICES
// To the reader // how to meet strangers at a Monero conference without letting them know where you sleep.
By Gabriel Custodiet
Dear privacy seekers,
Monerotopia. Day one. Someone I had never met was already asking which hotel I was staying at. Not aggressively. Conversationally. The way people do when they are building a map of you in real time and calling it small talk. I told him I was at the Mandarin. I was not at the Mandarin.
I picked this up doing private consulting with high net worth individuals.