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Table of Contents

// TO THE READER // CHANGES ARE COMING

// A SAVAGE NIGHT //

// MISSING MY FLIGHT BECAUSE I DIDN’T HAVE THE APP //

// SMARTWATCHES: THREAT, TOOL, OR BOTH //

// HARDWARE IN SOFT TIMES // HOW A CHEAP 3D PRINTER CAN HANDICAP YOU

// RE-REVIEW OF MISSION DARKNESS FARADAY BAG //

// HACKPROOF // CAN MICROSOFT WORD BE USED AS A PASSWORD MANAGER?

// USING MILITARY GRADE SOFTWARE AGAINST SCAMMERS //

// QUOTATION OF THE MONTH //

Nothing in this newsletter is legal, financial, tax advice, etc.

// TO THE READER // CHANGES ARE COMING

WELCOME TO THE WATCHMAN’S TORCH NEWSLETTER ISSUE #23

Location: On floor 42 of a corporate tower

Dear privacy seekers,

The office smelled like cheap cologne and corporate surrender. My producer - let’s call him what he is, a spineless weasel in a Hugo Boss suit - had summoned me for what he called ‘an honest discussion.’ There is no such thing in this business and we both knew it. He sat there sweating, reading my articles aloud like a prosecutor at Nuremberg, highlighting every sentence that might offend the algorithm. Too harsh. Too neutral. Too honest. Pick your poison.

Then came the hammer. Diversity training. Mandatory. Some AI would now be filtering my work, injecting the correct minorities like a machine adding fluoride to the water supply. My words reshaped into something safe enough for LinkedIn.

// A SAVAGE NIGHT //

Picture this specimen of magnificent American imperialism: morbidly obese, wheezing through borderline-functional lungs, carrying enough neurological baggage to stock a mid-sized pharmacy, and somehow through a perfect storm of airline incompetence marooned in Zurich for 48 hours with a dead phone plan and nothing but airport WiFi standing between him and complete existential collapse.

No cookies loaded, No browsing history accessible, No ad profile serving him personalized content, No algorithmic curation, No filter bubble, No content moderation layer, No personalization engine standing between him and raw unfiltered infrastructure.

The airport WiFi router, in its infinite twisted wisdom, decided this was the perfect moment to serve him a local non-softened, non OSHA compliant