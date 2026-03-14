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Table of Contents

// TO THE READER // TRIGGER WARNING THE INTRO IS HARDCORE

// HARDWARE IN SOFT TIMES // THE CHEAP-LENOVO-LAPTOP-EBAY PIPELINE

// THE INTERNET YOU WERE NEVER SHOWN: SEEKING THE FINAL GOOGLE ALTERNATIVE //

// UPDATE TO SPITZ CELLULAR ROUTER //

// A TRIP TO BITCOIN BEACH //

// ICH LERNE // TEACHING MYSELF GERMAN WITH AI

// QUOTATION OF THE MONTH //

Nothing in this newsletter is legal, financial, tax advice, etc.

// TO THE READER // A REAL LIFE HACK

WELCOME TO THE WATCHMAN’S TORCH NEWSLETTER ISSUE #22

Location: At the local coffee shop

Dear privacy seekers,

The ceiling fan is doing something deeply personal to me. CNN has switched to Women’s Day coverage and on the screen above the counter, French women are marching through Paris in the rain. There she is. Gisèle Pelicot. Seventy-two years old. White hair. We will not give up, she says, and the crowd roars.

Her husband drugged her for nine years. Crushed tranquilizers into her food until she was unconscious, then invited strangers from the internet to rape her. Seventy-two different men. At least ninety-two times. He filmed it, organized it, ran it like a grotesque logistics operation. He got caught upskirting women in a supermarket. Not from the rapes. The upskirting. Which he’d been caught doing many times before. And nothing had happened. Here is what the system gave her in return. Her husband got twenty years. Several others got five. Some are already free. One fled entirely.

I’ve been reading about Viking law this week, somewhere between the second and third cup of this extraordinary Karachi coffee. Turns out those fur-clad warriors had more sophisticated protections for women than most people assume. A husband who failed to protect his wife wasn’t just shamed. He was declared “outlaw.” Which meant the community could handle it themselves. And by handle it, history suggests they meant handle it.

But here is the detail that stopped me cold. If a man drugged a woman, used what they called seiðr, dark magic, to rob her of her will and her senses, he wasn’t just criminal. He was cosmically wrong. A violation so fundamental it placed you outside the category of person entirely. The Viking girl’s community didn’t need to debate sentencing guidelines for that. There are accounts suggesting she could light the fire herself.

Gisèle couldn’t sentence them herself. Couldn’t bring back the decade. Couldn’t force the fled man home. All she could do was stand at a microphone and narrate her own destruction while the world applauded her bravery for doing so. She went home to a divorce, a changed name, a daughter filing complaints, and a media cycle already moving on. She went home to nothing resolved and everything documented. The archive of her suffering preserved in perfect digital clarity, forever. A symbol is what you get when the system has nothing else to offer you.

The Viking girl didn’t have CNN. Didn’t have BBC Awards. Didn’t have a march in Paris. Didn’t have the world calling her an icon. But she had closure.

And we called that empowerment. Happy Women’s Day 2026.

Gabriel Custodiet

// HARDWARE IN SOFT TIMES //

THE CHEAP-LENOVO-LAPTOP-EBAY PIPELINE

Linux, for reasons that I and the broader privacy community have articulated again and again, is the operating system you want to be using as a privacy and sovereignty seeker.