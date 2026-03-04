///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Table of Contents

// TO THE READER // A REAL LIFE HACK

// HARDWARE IN SOFT TIMES // LAMINATORS AS A CYPHERPUNK TOOL?

// CHOCOLATE COOKIES FOR BREAKFAST //

// PREPARING FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK //

// THE WIX-WEEBLY-SQUARESPACE PROBLEM //

// QUOTATION OF THE MONTH //

Nothing in this newsletter is legal, financial, tax advice, etc.

// TO THE READER // A REAL LIFE HACK

WELCOME TO THE WATCHMAN’S TORCH NEWSLETTER ISSUE #21

Location: Not in Karachi

Dear privacy seekers,

Listen, and listen carefully because I’ll only say this once. Life hits you, hard, like a freight train made of bad decisions and unpaid bills. That’s a given. But here’s where most people lose their minds, they get hit by the train, and then they spend the next three days getting mad about the fact that a train hit them. Now you’ve been hit twice. Once by the train itself, and once by your own mind.

The problem doesn’t care about your feelings toward the problem. It sits there, cold and indifferent, waiting. So you can either stand in the middle of the tracks screaming at the universe, or you can get up, taste the blood in your mouth, and deal with the thing. The night is long. The coffee is hot. And the problem isn’t going to solve itself while you’re busy being a victim of your own resistance.

That is all.

Yours,

Gabriel Custodiet