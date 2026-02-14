///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Table of Contents

// TO THE READER // REGISTRATION NOW AVAILABLE FOR LIVE AI SEMINAR

// WHAT GONZALES SAW // (AND WHAT IT MEANS FOR YOUR GEOPOLITICAL FANTASIES)

// REMOVING YOUR TWITTER HISTORY // 9

// HARDWARE IN SOFT TIMES: SHOULD YOU BUY A MAC MINI FOR OPENCLAW? //

// HOW TO PICK A PSEUDONYM //

// THE LATEST IN TECHNOCRATIC WEEKLY //

// QUOTATION OF THE MONTH //

Nothing in this newsletter is legal, financial, tax advice, etc.

// TO THE READER //

REGISTRATION NOW AVAILABLE FOR LIVE AI SEMINAR

WELCOME TO THE WATCHMAN’S TORCH NEWSLETTER ISSUE #20

Location: Confidential

Dear privacy seekers,

I’m pleased to announce that I will once again be collaborating with Joshua Sheats of Radical Personal Finance for a live course. This course will be on the topic of using artificial intelligence tools for maximizing one’s ability and productivity. Half of the event will cover our latest discoveries using AI as a day-to-day tool, and half of the event will cover how to set up the recent OpenClaw, an autonomous AI agent taking the Internet by storm, which has the ability to fully take over a computer and thus fulfill a big promise of AI from years ago. We have discussed OpenClaw in our previous issue (19) and in the current issue (20).

The event will be split in to two parts, each three hours, and will occur February 27 (Part 1) and March 18 (Part 2), with recordings available to those who have registered. The course will take place on Zoom, and the email you use for sign-up will be shared between Joshua Sheats and ourselves. Right now there is NO plan to make this course available for purchase after the live event, so if you are interested you need to at least pay and be signed up from the get-go. Don’t miss out on this possible one-time opportunity.

If you would like to sign up for this course, or learn more about it, visit https://escapethetechnocracy.com/product-ai-productivity-mastery-a-live-event/