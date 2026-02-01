Watchman's Torch Issue 19 (February 1, 2026)
Many goodly things inside
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Table of Contents
// TO THE READER // CLAWDBOT - AGENT OF CHAOS
// THEY FILMED YOU WITHOUT ASKING // (WRITTEN BY CLAWDBOT)
// FINDING A 3D PRINTER THAT WON’T SPY ON YOU //
// A NEW READING REGIMEN FOR 2026 //
// ADVENTURES IN PASSWORD CRACKING //
// WHY YOU SHOULD REINSTALL YOUR OPERATING SYSTEM // (AT LEAST ONCE A YEAR)
// TO THE READER //
CLAWDBOT - AGENT OF CHAOS
WELCOME TO THE WATCHMAN’S TORCH NEWSLETTER ISSUE #19
Location: Standing in a fluorescent-lit Amazon locker bay at 4:32 PM, watching a camera watch me
Dear privacy seekers,
The internet is losing its mind over Moltbot (formerly Clawdbot). You know the drill by now: open source darling arrives, promises utopia, everyone installs it before reading what it actually does.
Here’s what it actually does: It gives an AI root access to your entire digital life. Your email. Your Signal messages. Your phone calls. Every file, every password, every half-finished thought you typed and deleted. Then it sits there, waiting for instructions, like some digital butler who happens to know every secret you’ve ever kept. A boundless informant working for you but also sharing your most intimate details with ChatGPT.
I installed it anyway. That’s what we do here: step on grenades so you don’t have to. The recommended setup? A Mac Mini. Something about unified RAM architecture makes these little aluminum boxes unusually good at running local AI. The price of the Mac Mini I purchased increased by $100 by the next day. We were off and running. You could run Moltbot on a VPS instead, but here’s the thing nobody’s saying out loud: this tool was designed for your local network. Your digital castle, not some rented server in a data center, its ports wide open for anyone on the internet to penetrate.