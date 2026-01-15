///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Table of Contents

// TO THE READER // HASH CLASH

// NOTA BENE // (ABOUT HASH CLASH)

// I BUILT MY OWN PALANTIR OVER THE WEEKEND //

// WOULD BUYING A $1000 GRAPHICS CARD GET ME ARRESTED? // (AN AMAZON FAILURE)

// WE DO NOT SELL YOUR PERSONAL DATA TO ANYONE // (FOR MONEY OR ANYTHING ELSE)

// THE LATEST FROM TECHNOCRATIC WEEKLY //

// TICKET SLAVE: A DISTURBING ENCOUNTER WITH TICKETMASTER //

// HOW TO PULL OFF AN ALIAS DENTIST VISIT //

// QUOTATION OF THE MONTH //

Nothing in this newsletter is legal, financial, tax advice, etc.

Think you’ve been paying attention? Issue #18 includes a password cracking challenge. The story’s in the newsletter, the database to crack is on the blog, and you already have everything you need to crack it in hours. Everyone else will take days.

WELCOME TO THE WATCHMAN’S TORCH NEWSLETTER ISSUE #18

Location: Back to my Karachi compound

Dear privacy seekers,

You know how it goes: the annual December soulless march through airports and forced family bonding rituals. I staggered back to my compound, fired up the machine, and there it was: a two-day stream of increasingly deranged messages from a client in full meltdown mode. The fella had flown to Bali for some “digital detox.” Daily yoga and green smoothies. Paradise found, enlightenment achieved, chakras aligned. Then he touches back down in reality, reaches for his password manager, and “BANG” total cerebral shutdown. The password had simply evaporated from his consciousness. He had forgotten it. He could not access many of his important accounts.

Now, this wasn’t complete brain death. He remembered the “vibe” of his password, the general aesthetic. But the specifics? Was every word capitalized? Just the first letter? The last? Maybe nothing at all?

“But I have backups!” he probably thought in that first moment of panic. Sweet, naive fool. The backups were encrypted with, you guessed it, the EXACT. SAME. PASSWORD. And because he was properly paranoid (God bless him for that, at least), he’d never committed the actual phrase to paper. No Post-it notes. No emergency envelope in the safe. Nothing. So there he sat, freshly zen and utterly locked out, staring down the barrel of a much longer digital detox than he’d bargained for. This is when he reached out to me for help.