Table of Contents

// TO THE READER // ANSWERING YOUR QUESTIONS ABOUT KEYPASSXC ON A PHONE 3

// THE AGE OF ANARCHO-TYRANNY: AN AI ANALYSIS // 5

// THE LATEST FROM TECHNOCRATIC WEEKLY // 8

// HAVE VEHICLE SOVEREIGNTY THIS CHRISTMAS // 10

// PRIVACY POSTMASTER // YUBIKEY, PROTON, AND UPDATES ON SOUTH DAKOTA 13

// I’M RIPPING OFF YOUTUBE, AND SO SHOULD YOU// 18

// QUOTATION OF THE MONTH // 21

// TO THE READER //

ANSWERING YOUR QUESTIONS ABOUT KEYPASSXC ON A PHONE

WELCOME TO THE WATCHMAN’S TORCH NEWSLETTER ISSUE #17

Dear privacy seekers,

I covered KeePassXC in Issue 14 of my newsletter. It’s offline, which means no cloud vulnerabilities. Many of you emailed asking about using it on phones. Here’s what you need to know. Yes, you can sync your database to your phone in read-only mode. Don’t do this. Your phone will get lost, stolen, or seized at a border crossing. When that happens, do you want every password, bank login, and account detail accessible? No. Password managers store everything, they’re account databases, not just password lists.