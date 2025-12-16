Watchman's Torch Issue 16 (December 15, 2025)
Many goodly things inside
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Table of Contents
// TO THE READER // EARLY ACCESS TO 3D PRINTING COURSE
// AN EVENING IN THE SHITCOIN CASINO //
// A FEW GRAPHENEOS OPTIMIZATIONS //
// THE LATEST FROM TECHNOCRATIC WEEKLY //
// THE MINI-PC PHENOMENON: WORTHY OF THE HYPE? //
// EPISODES YOU MAY HAVE MISSED //
// HOW I LOST A QUIZ AT A CATTLE RANCH // (FOR NOT BEING VEGAN ENOUGH)
// QUOTATION OF THE MONTH //
Nothing in this newsletter is legal, financial, tax advice, etc.
// TO THE READER // EARLY ACCESS TO 3D PRINTING COURSE
WELCOME TO THE WATCHMAN’S TORCH NEWSLETTER ISSUE #16
Location: Dark room fiddling with a temporarily uncooperative spool of filament. Screw it, time to write an intro.
Dear privacy seekers,
I’ve got something of a Christmas surprise for you. I want you to know as Watchman’s Torch subscribers that you are on the front lines of Watchman Privacy content. For that reason I want to offer you for a discounted price exclusive early access to our 3D Printing video course. This is invitation-only and public access will come at some point in the new year (and for a much higher price).