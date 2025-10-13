A new issue of Watchman’s Torch is here and we’re releasing a single article to non-paying members. Our goal is that all of you will see the value of Watchman’s Torch, which is breaking ground that no one on the Internet is when it comes to gonzo techno-journalism with a focus on hardcore privacy and freedom topics. There is nothing like this online.

Table of Contents

// TO THE READER /

// WHAT IS FED-POSTING AND HOW TO SPOT IT? /

// SHOULD YOU USE A PRIVACY SCREEN ON YOUR TRAVEL DEVICE? /

// BOOK RECOMMENDATION //

// IPHONE PRIVACY: PART ONE //

// EPISODES YOU MAY HAVE MISSED //

// QUOTATION OF THE MONTH //

Free article:

// WHAT IS FED-POSTING AND HOW TO SPOT IT? //

I was staring out of my window as the golden hour sun abandoned the city and faded into a bruised purple when my phone lit up with a radioactive green intensity. Curious, I picked it up and scrolled until I saw it: a post so perfectly engineered to incite extremism that I couldn’t look away. Enraptured by the fantasy of it I wrenched my eyes away to look out the window again. The sun had set, the darkness arrived, and as I lost focus I began to see in the reflective glass the apparition of my own troubled face.

For years, I’ve maintained that behavior and mindset constitute 90% of the work in cybersecurity and privacy, yet there’s a shadow aspect we rarely discuss with the gravity it deserves: social engineering. You can wrap yourself in the finest VPN money can buy, encrypt everything until it’s buried under layers of mathematical near-certainty, and still find yourself utterly compromised. Not by some exotic zero-day exploit, but by the oldest vulnerability in the security apparatus: human psychology itself. In other words, your soul.

This brings us to what’s known as “fed-posting”, a term that sounds almost conspiratorial until you examine the documented cases. It’s the deliberate crafting of outrageous content, often blatantly illegal, designed to accomplish one simple goal: making the reader reveal his intentions or, worse, convincing him to act against his own interests. These posts prey on emotion, anger, tribal loyalty, and that intoxicating validation of finding others who share your frustrations. They whisper: Go further. Say more. Cross that line. The line in most cases being illegality.

The pattern follows a predictable arc. An account appears, sometimes aged and dormant to seem legitimate, sometimes fresh and zealous. It posts increasingly extreme content, testing boundaries and escalating rhetoric. The goal isn’t necessarily immediate entrapment (though that does happens) but rather shifting the Overton window of what seems acceptable within a community. Once normalized, these posts create a paper trail, a digital record that can be weaponized later: in court, in employment disputes, or simply in the court of public opinion.

The technique isn’t theoretical. From the Whitmer kidnapping case, where FBI informants outnumbered actual plotters, to countless smaller operations documented in court filings, the playbook remains consistent because it works. The best encryption in the world means nothing when you’ve been convinced to publicly declare your intentions, to associate with compromised individuals, or to take that first step down a path someone else has carefully crafted for you.

This begs the question: how does one identify these glowing ones? Well, it’s complicated, like trying to spot agent provocateurs at a protest, except the protest is every corner of the internet and the agents have unlimited overtime. Consider the example below, taken from a tweet that appeared that evening in my timeline, practically pulsing with that telltale luminescence:

Author: @M_Solidus | Marconius Solidus

“Imagine you would live this cabin off grid. Completely privacy. Writing, building, educating others, sharing anarchist ideas… YOU CAN DO THIS RIGHT NOW. But how to keep your Digital Privacy? DIGITAL MINIMALISM Don’t use digital tools if you don’t need so. Ditch smart TV. Get projector instead and connect it to computer. Don’t get smart dishwasher or washing machine. You don’t need it. Get a Phone with GrapheneOS. Get a Laptop from GNU/Linux. Ask if you need the device, not if you want it. Use open source privacy software. FINANCIAL PRIVACY Use Monero & Cash. At this point, you don’t need to pay some electricity bills (use stranded energy) or taxes, so ditching Fiat will be much easier. If you still need to pay for some online services with fiat, use giftcards. Debank yourself slowly. PHYSICAL SECURITY Arm yourself. If the Feds become too interested, they won’t be afraid to find your cabin. Use 3D printer. Don’t register shit. If you’re not in the US and cannot get gun parts, check out Gatalog - Hybrid Designs Embrace Digital Minimalism. Stay Private. Not only Online.”

When encountering content like this, numerous red flags emerge, each one a warning sign worth examining. The post begins innocuously enough, off-grid living, digital minimalism, privacy-focused operating systems. These are legitimate topics discussed in countless forums and communities. But watch how quickly the rhetoric escalates, how seamlessly it transitions from reasonable privacy measures to explicit encouragement of tax evasion and unregistered weapons manufacturing.

This is the signature architecture of fed-posting: the “sandwich technique”. Legitimate advice forms the bread, making the content appear credible and aligned with community values. But buried in the middle lies the darkness, specific calls to illegal action, complete with resources and justifications. These aren’t philosophical musings about government overreach; they’re explicit instructions designed to create prosecutable offenses.

I hate that we live in a world where we have to walk on eggshells online. As a public figure in the “privacy information” genre I’ve had to harden myself and become more restrictive about the things I say. Obviously one can’t pursue privacy, or help others to do so, from a jail cell, or caught up in the legal-industrial complex. Moreover, there’s a difference between talking around the camp fire and talking on a podcast, liking a tweet, and sharing information in a forum. One is private. The other is engaging in publication, even as the listener or consumer, where the public record can and may be used against you, and where the anonymous accounts egging you on toward illegal behavior are not necessarily your “fellow anarchists.”

Sometimes I wonder if the person behind the other screen is sitting in a field office somewhere, performance metrics on the wall, a supervisor breathing down their neck about engagement numbers. Or maybe it’s automated now, some AI trained on a corpus of entrapment techniques, endlessly generating glowing content that ensnares the unwary.

Back in the present world I finally fell asleep, my phone next to me, still radiating through my dreams.

