// Table of Contents //

Best Article. Worst Article. Same Article, How I Almost Fired Urban.

Here Is What Google Has Been Doing Since 2012, In Order

The experiment is not to find Bitcoin merchants. The experiment is to act like a tourist.

I Spent Months in the USA Only Using Prepaid Gift Cards

The Shopify Honest Assessment: A KYC Platform?

// To The Reader // Best Article. Worst Article. Same Article, How I Almost Fired Urban.

By Gabriel Custodiet

Dear privacy seekers,

Every issue of this newsletter I run a ritual. A brutal, unsentimental ritual. I feed the entire issue into an AI and demand a verdict. Best article. Worst article. No appeals. No mercy. The worst gets cut like a gangrenous limb. No ceremony. No eulogy. Rewritten, rehabilitated, redeployed in the next issue when it has earned its place among the living. The best article is the banger. The central piece. The load-bearing wall of the whole operation. This system has served Watchman’s Torch with the cold efficiency of a guillotine.

Then came Issue 24. And the machine lost its mind. I’m sitting there, three in the morning, and I run the ritual. The machine comes back. Millisecond. Less. It selects Urban’s piece for deletion. A Modest Intervention. Nuclear War on the Rock. The banger. My banger. The centerpiece I had personally watched survive seventeen rewrites and one near-cancellation during a fever. The machine wanted to kill it. I stared at the screen for what felt like the entire duration of the War on Terror.

Why? I typed.

This article is creative fiction, it said. The Iran war never happened. This has no place in a serious newsletter.

Never happened.

I want you to understand the specific quality of madness this produces. I am being told, by a machine running on mathematics and the collected confidence of ten thousand MBA graduates, that a thing which happened did not happen.