Episode 200 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – The Preparation: University-Replacement for Men

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Matt Smith about his recent book: The Preparation. The book and the conversation cover what young men can do instead of joining a university or getting straight into the work force. In other words, how to make the first step to become a “Renaissance Man.”

GUEST

→ https://www.amazon.com/Preparation-Become-Competent-Confident-Dangerous/dp/B0FLRKZCKL (The Book)

→ https://www.thepreparation.com/ (The Substack for the book)

→ https://www.maximsmith.com/ (The Substack of the son, Maxim)

→ https://www.crisisinvesting.com/ (The Substack of the guest, Matt Smith)

→ https://twitter.com/mattpheus (Matt Smith)

→ https://www.youtube.com/@DougCaseysTake

WATCHMAN PRIVACY

CRYPTO DONATIONS

TIMELINE

00:00 – Introduction

2:30 – Reasons not to go to university

11:20 – Cultural attachment

17:25 – Doing vs Having

22:40 – What Maxim has done in the last 12 months

29:30 – How is this self-directed education structured?

47:00 – How to create a council and find a patron as a young man

1:03:45 – How is Uruguay?

1:08:15 – Final Thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio