Episode 200 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – The Preparation: University-Replacement for Men
Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Matt Smith about his recent book: The Preparation. The book and the conversation cover what young men can do instead of joining a university or getting straight into the work force. In other words, how to make the first step to become a “Renaissance Man.”
→ https://www.amazon.com/Preparation-Become-Competent-Confident-Dangerous/dp/B0FLRKZCKL (The Book)
→ https://www.thepreparation.com/ (The Substack for the book)
→ https://www.maximsmith.com/ (The Substack of the son, Maxim)
→ https://www.crisisinvesting.com/ (The Substack of the guest, Matt Smith)
→ https://twitter.com/mattpheus (Matt Smith)
→ https://watchmanprivacy.com (Including privacy consulting)
00:00 – Introduction
2:30 – Reasons not to go to university
11:20 – Cultural attachment
17:25 – Doing vs Having
22:40 – What Maxim has done in the last 12 months
29:30 – How is this self-directed education structured?
47:00 – How to create a council and find a patron as a young man
1:03:45 – How is Uruguay?
1:08:15 – Final Thoughts
Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio