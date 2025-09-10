Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

The Preparation: University-Replacement for Men

Gabriel Custodiet's avatar
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing's avatar
Maxim Benjamin Smith's avatar
Gabriel Custodiet
,
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
, and
Maxim Benjamin Smith
Sep 10, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Episode 200 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – The Preparation: University-Replacement for Men

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Matt Smith about his recent book: The Preparation. The book and the conversation cover what young men can do instead of joining a university or getting straight into the work force. In other words, how to make the first step to become a “Renaissance Man.”

GUEST

WATCHMAN PRIVACY

CRYPTO DONATIONS

TIMELINE

  • 00:00 – Introduction

  • 2:30 – Reasons not to go to university

  • 11:20 – Cultural attachment

  • 17:25 – Doing vs Having

  • 22:40 – What Maxim has done in the last 12 months

  • 29:30 – How is this self-directed education structured?

  • 47:00 – How to create a council and find a patron as a young man

  • 1:03:45 – How is Uruguay?

  • 1:08:15 – Final Thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Gabriel Custodiet
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture