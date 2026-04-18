Episode 217 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – The Politics of Bitcoin (Zelko & Samourai Wallet)



Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Zelko of RoninDojo and Samourai Wallet. They unpack the crazy politics in the Bitcoin community: from the fuzzy “red lines” of Bitcoin company, to the gradual diminishment of Bitcoin’s cypherpunk origins, to FOSS gaslighting and the recent Ocean Mining censorship. Oh, and Bitcoin is not for Progressives.



Note: Originally recorded December 2023



Zelko and RoninDojo

→ https://twitter.com/BTCxZelko

→ https://twitter.com/RoninDojoNode

→ https://www.podpage.com/citadeldispatch/citadel-dispatch-e026-using/ (Node comparison)



Samourai Wallet

→ https://billandkeonne.org/





WATCHMAN TORCH PREMIUM NEWSLETTER

→ https://watchmanstorch.com

→ Latest updates from Watchman Privacy



MY PRIVACY TUTORIALS

→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ (including consulting)

→ https://watchmanprivacy.com (Gabriel's personal site)

→ https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy



SUPPORT INDEPENDENT TECHNO-ADVENTURE JOURNALISM

→ No sponsors. No ads. Just truth.

→ https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html