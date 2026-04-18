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The Politics of Bitcoin (Zelko & Samourai Wallet)

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Gabriel Custodiet and Urban Hacker
Apr 18, 2026

Episode 217 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – The Politics of Bitcoin (Zelko & Samourai Wallet)

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Zelko of RoninDojo and Samourai Wallet. They unpack the crazy politics in the Bitcoin community: from the fuzzy “red lines” of Bitcoin company, to the gradual diminishment of Bitcoin’s cypherpunk origins, to FOSS gaslighting and the recent Ocean Mining censorship. Oh, and Bitcoin is not for Progressives.

Note: Originally recorded December 2023

Zelko and RoninDojo
https://twitter.com/BTCxZelko
https://twitter.com/RoninDojoNode
https://www.podpage.com/citadeldispatch/citadel-dispatch-e026-using/ (Node comparison)

Samourai Wallet
https://billandkeonne.org/


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