Picture this: you’re two piña coladas deep at the beach, when your phone lights up: SIM DEACTIVATED. The rum turns to battery acid. They got me. But wait, at the airport, somewhere between the X-Ray scanner and the departure gate, I’d bought a cheap tourist data-only SIM. I was back in my Google account before the ice melted. 2FA enabled, passwords changed, bank account locked, Amazon secured. Seven dollars saved my entire financial existence.



SIM swapping is the most devastating hack I know. Today alone, two major carriers in Colombia and Liberia, got fined for handling customer data like raccoons in a server room. And forget the old days of some amateur calling your carrier pretending to be you. The criminals now buy the employees directly, corrupting them at the network level. The enemy is already inside wearing a name tag.

Three things you do immediately. First: buy a tourist SIM for your home region, it costs nothing and sits in your wallet like a spare key to your entire digital life. Second: call your carrier and demand their SIM swap protection program. Code words, extra verification, all of it. They have it. They just don’t volunteer it. Third: delete SMS from your 2FA setup entirely. It was never protection. It was always a trap. There are more tricks, many more and they’re all inside the:

Ultimate Privacy & Security Bundle

Including a dedicated guide on exactly this: How to Evade SIM Swap Scams. Twelve hours of content that could save your financial life for less than what you’d lose in the first ten minutes of a successful attack. The beach will still be there. Your bank account, without this, might not be. Use the code “safesummer” for a 10% discount on top of our current summer sales.

Stay dangerous,

Gabriel Custodiet