The Hated One: Privacy or Profit?

Gabriel Custodiet
Jan 19, 2026

Episode 212 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – The Hated One: Privacy or Profit?

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with well-known privacy YouTuber The Hated One. They discuss the difficulty of maintaining integrity while recommending privacy tools, the problem with Proton’s expansion into other services, societal changes that would benefit privacy, cryptocurrencies, and current advances of surveillance.

GUEST
https://www.youtube.com/@TheHatedOne
https://www.patreon.com/thehatedone
https://x.com/The_HatedOne_


WATCHMAN’S TORCH PREMIUM NEWSLETTER
https://watchmanstorch.com

ESCAPE THE TECHNOCRACY PRIVACY TUTORIALS
https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ (including consulting)
https://watchmanprivacy.com (Gabriel's personal site)
https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT GONZO TECHNO-ADVENTURE JOURNALISM
→ No sponsors. No ads. Just truth.
https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html


TIMELINE
00:00 – Introduction
3:00 – Goal of starting The Hated One
5:30 – Struggle of creating privacy content
10:30 – Problems with Proton?
19:50 – Privacy affiliate and sponsor world
29:20 – Privacy companies The Hated One applauds
39:15 – What does a society that maximizes privacy look like?
49:30 – Bitcoin, Monero, Zcash
56:45 – How Luigi Mangione was tracked down
1:02:15 – Final thoughts


Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

