Episode 212 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – The Hated One: Privacy or Profit?



Gabriel Custodiet speaks with well-known privacy YouTuber The Hated One. They discuss the difficulty of maintaining integrity while recommending privacy tools, the problem with Proton’s expansion into other services, societal changes that would benefit privacy, cryptocurrencies, and current advances of surveillance.



TIMELINE

00:00 – Introduction

3:00 – Goal of starting The Hated One

5:30 – Struggle of creating privacy content

10:30 – Problems with Proton?

19:50 – Privacy affiliate and sponsor world

29:20 – Privacy companies The Hated One applauds

39:15 – What does a society that maximizes privacy look like?

49:30 – Bitcoin, Monero, Zcash

56:45 – How Luigi Mangione was tracked down

1:02:15 – Final thoughts





Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio