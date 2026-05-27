Last spring, the entire Iberian Peninsula, Portugal, Spain, and parts of France, went dark. Two countries lost electricity for several hours. Eight people died. Over twenty-five were injured. Subway stations had to be evacuated in the middle of rush hour, traffic lights went dead, and technicians scrambled across the grid trying to piece things back together while the official narrative was still being carefully assembled.

This isn’t ancient history. And given what we covered last week about the Strait of Hormuz, the energy prices going astronomical and higher it’s worth paying close attention to right now. The official cause was never confirmed. Convenient. The leading speculation (the kind that doesn’t make it into polished press releases) points to instability in Portugal’s solar generation cascading through the grid. The same Portugal that had been loudly congratulating itself for achieving net zero, parading around as a fully renewable-powered nation. Except when it fails. And when it fails, people drag out their backyard diesel generators, and suddenly the clean energy math looks nothing like the brochure.

I wrote about exactly this in Issue 4 of my premium newsletter, before the talking heads had their story straight. My argument was simple: over-reliance on intermittent renewables introduces frequency instability into the grid. This blackout wasn’t a surprise. It was the predictable result of ignoring physics in favor of good press.



And before any American readers settle comfortably into feeling superior about this, in February 2021, the entire Texas grid collapsed for several days in the middle of winter. Over two hundred people died. Two hundred. That’s not a statistic that gets quoted enough. It completely dwarfs the Iberian numbers, and it happened in the wealthiest country on earth, in one of its most energy-producing states. No grid is too big to fail. None of them.

What most people don’t appreciate is that restoring power at that scale isn’t like flipping a switch. You first have to locate the fault, troubleshoot it, then carefully re-enable power section by section, sometimes cutting it again when something trips. It’s surprisingly similar to what you do at home after a breaker blows: disconnect everything, reconnect one by one, find what caused the trip. Now imagine doing that across an entire peninsula.

A few practical notes while this is still fresh:

IF YOU OWN A GAS GENERATOR, YOU NEED TO ACTUALLY USE IT BEFORE YOU NEED IT. Read the manual. Start it up. Run it outside. Understand what it does and what it doesn’t. Several people during the Spain blackout owned generators and couldn’t operate them because the instructions were (you guessed it) online. Others ran them indoors. Carbon monoxide doesn’t care about your good intentions.

IF YOU DON’T OWN ONE, YOUR CAR IS ALREADY A BASIC GENERATOR. A simple DC to AC inverter plugged into your car gives you usable AC power. Your driveway just became a power station. It’s not going to run your house. But it will keep your communication devices alive, power LED lights, and run a small cooler, which during a multi-day blackout in extreme weather is genuinely the difference between manageable and dangerous. Connect directly to the battery terminals, not the cigarette lighter. Run it one hour in the morning, two hours at night, at night because the cooler air means your freezer pulls back down to temperature faster and uses less power doing it. Use that window to charge your USB battery banks. Everything else (lights, phone, radio) runs off those banks for the rest of the day.

TRAIN IN PEACETIME. The only way to not be useless when things go wrong is to have practiced when things were fine. Run a one-day no-power drill. Make it a game, make it fun, involve your family. The discomfort you feel doing it now is nothing compared to the discomfort of figuring it out when the stakes are real. The window between “this is interesting” and “I wish I had done this earlier” is shorter than it looks right now.

Harris runs his own operation. These are not our courses to discount at will, which means we almost never do this. Use HORMUZ at checkout for 15% off. I would not mention it if it were not genuine and I would not expect it to last.

Steven Harris advised the US Army on combat zone deployment. His framing stuck with me: your city already is one. It just hasn't told you yet. The tactical course covers what that actually means in practice — fuel, power, communication, movement. Short time horizon. High immediate value. Madrid and Austin both learned the hard way. You don't have to.

START WITH TACTICS

The second is strategic. When the Strait of Hormuz closes and fertilizer shipments stop reaching Southeast Asia, the food supply chain doesn't break all at once — it frays quietly until it doesn't. Long-term food storage done correctly isn't a pantry. It's infrastructure. Built once, maintained passively, invisible until it becomes the most important thing you own.

NEVER THINK ABOUT FOOD AGAIN

The tactical layer tells you what to do in the next thirty days. The food plan layer means you never have to think about it again. The people who already have both aren't smarter than you. They just didn't wait for the lights to go out first.

Gabriel