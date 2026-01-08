Pedantic terms are useful because they can bring together a number of assumptions we have, but we didn’t know “there was a word for that.” Anarcho-tyranny is one such term, describing “a system of government that fails to enforce or adjudicate protection to its citizens while simultaneously persecuting innocent conduct.” It describes that feeling you get when you read about 12,000 Britains being arrested each year for “hate speech” online while third world rape groups run wild across the country, and a UK father whose daughter was gang-raped is told by police to “let it go, otherwise get arrested for being racist.” It is the feeling one gets hearing about a French farmer arrested for defending himself against a burglar only to be chided publicly by the French President Macron, who said “I am opposed to self-defense.” It is a cosmic feeling of the injustice of being persecuted for doing good, while evil goes free. It is a de-civilizing force, and it is a feeling that each of us in the West is going to have to get used to.

In 2022 during the Uvalde school shooting in Texas the police stood outside waiting while it happened and were recorded casually using the school’s hand sanitizer dispensers. Not only did they not do their arguable single duty of protecting people, but they actively prohibited parents from entering the school to help and later harassed a mother who managed to slip by them. No protection, and active persecution when you try to supply your own protection.

Though it is hardly a consolation, it is worth noting that anarcho-tyranny is a historical aberration. For that reason I’m not even willing to say that the Ulvade police are cowards. Courage is produced in a time and environment that values it. In a different environment these policeman would have done their job, run in to the school, and risked their lives. Why didn’t they? One easily identified proximal cause is our heavily bureaucratic society: laws on top of laws on top of regulations, on top of dehumanizing automated systems and growing personal disconnection with others. Bureaucracy overrides our normal and natural feelings. In a healthy society the policeman is more likely to act on a personal sense of right and wrong: on honor and duty. Or possibly out of fear for not being courageous. These feelings also drive him to stay fit so that he can be all he can be, which the biomass of potbellied police clearly do not uphold: a visible demonstration of such disconnection. Meanwhile, this same sense of honor discourages him from pulling someone over for driving 8 miles over the speed limit when it is no threat to anyone. A sense of honor destroys the inferiority complex that bubbles up in a system where a man has no agency and is a constrained cog in a giant machine. An absence of honor is thus a key ingredient in our current governments and a clear contributor to anarcho-tyranny.

The other side of honor is fear of not being courageous. After all, Aristotle says that bravery is being afraid and doing it anyway. Let’s take another example of anarcho-tyranny and add AI to the mix to make things interesting. In 2025 Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee living in Charlotte, North Carolina was stabbed by a black man on a train and left to bleed out. The murderer, Decarlos Brown Jr, had been arrested fourteen times previously and had been allowed to go free despite a litany of warnings of mental issues compounding his violent nature. The aftermath is just as shocking, as we show in our short video “The Age of Anarcho-Tyranny.” Irina is left to bleed out, her blood filling up the bottom of the carriage, while the bystanders do nothing and Brown casually walks away. I fully expect that Brown might get a gentle sentence, and if he does not it will likely only be because this story has gone somewhat mainstream.

This is where AI comes in to offer a fascinating new perspective.

I asked Claude AI what Caesar in Ancient Rome would have done regarding this event. Claude said that Caesar would likely have “used the incident to demonstrate swift justice and restore public confidence”. Brown may have been killed on the spot, or if not then soon after. Not only that, but the judge himself who had allowed Brown to walk time after time may have been killed as well. After all, “Romans held officials to highest standards - dereliction of duty was treated harshly” and the “concept of imperium (authority) came with absolutely responsibility.” Responsibility means not just dealing out punishment, but receiving it for your own failures. A judge may have been “stripped of citizenship, exiled, or put to death” since “soft justice that endangered the public would be seen as treason against the state.” Claude AI compares ancient Roman justice to modern bureaucracy: “the modern concept of ‘following procedure’ or ‘system failures’ would be seen as cowardly excuses.” This must be very foreign to contemporary ears.

I asked Claude AI about other time periods and cultures, with similar results. The Inca ruler, Sapa Inca, would have likewise ordered an execution, viewing the murder as a “failure of the ayllu (community) system.” Brown may have been thrown off a cliff or even ritually killed to “restore cosmic order.” Once again the “local administrators” would have been punished for allowing this to happen under their rule. They would have been executed or forced to hard labor in mines (essentially a death sentence), and the judge may been joined in this punishment by his entire extended family. In general the common threads of the historical rulers analyzed would have been to:

1. Ensure swift, visible punishment

2. Use the incident to demonstrate power/competence

3. Implement security changes to prevent recurrence

4. Show less patience for procedural delays than modern systems

The predictable excuse of so-called mental illness would of course have been dismissed in most periods of history. In fact, being “mentally ill” might have been evidence of a person already failing to “resist corruption of the mind”.

This tactical appeal to Claude AI for historical input re-framed the question of anarcho-tyranny in my mind. It is indeed a question of honor, or lack thereof. In our age of dispersed responsibility, of tens of thousands of officials or officers who can pass the buck along to someone else, of individuals who follow suit, of democracy and multiculturalism that destroys social cohesion and that necessarily instills deeper and deeper levels of distrust and disconnection, honor will be nowhere to be found. And in the end, for protection, we’ll fall back on doing what we can to protect ourselves as individuals, and divorce from official systems and processes as much as possible until a full disintegration can run its course.

