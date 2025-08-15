Episode 190 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Torchlight Chat – Start Mining NOW: Monero is Under Attack

Gabriel and Urban discuss the recent attempt to 51% attack the privacy cryptocurrency Monero, and what you can do about it.

MINE MONERO GUIDE

→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/start-mining-monero-now/

GUEST

→ https://x.com/realUrbanHacker

WATCHMAN PRIVACY

→ https://watchmanprivacy.com (Including privacy consulting)

→ https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy

→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/

CRYPTO DONATIONS

→ https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio