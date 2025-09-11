Episode 201 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Robert Malone: 5th Generation Warfare
Gabriel Custodiet speaks Robert Malone, the famous physician and biochemist who was widely canceled during the COVID era for sharing his thoughts on vaccines. Malone shares his thoughts on the assassination of Charlie Kirk (which happened less than 24 hours from recording this episode), RFK, new details about his cancellation, how pharmaceutical companies operate, synthetic content on social media designed for propaganda, how Coca Cola helped to cancel him, Candace Owens going “off the rails,” and more.
GUEST
→ https://www.amazon.com/PsyWar-Robert-W-Malone-MD/dp/1510782958
GUEST MAJOR INTERVIEW SHOW APPEARANCES
→ https://odysee.com/@BretWeinstein:f/how-to-save-the-world,-in-three-easy
WATCHMAN PRIVACY
→ https://watchmanprivacy.com (Including privacy consulting)
TIMELINE
00:00 – Introduction
6:00 – Robert Malone’s thoughts on his friend Charlie Kirk
7:45 – Robert Malone’s cancellation story
23:35 – 5th Generation Warfare
25:00 – Anti-vaxxer definition
27:00 – Coca Cola’s brings pressure to shut down Joe Rogan podcast episode
30:00 – Robert Malone and Robert F. Kennedy in danger
34:00 – Twitter socket puppets, synthetic content, and mass propaganda on social media
38:00 – Surveillance capitalism
46:30 – Candace Owens going “off the rails”
50:00 – Memes causing trouble
54:30 – “The only truth is what you feel”
57:10 – Final Thoughts
Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio