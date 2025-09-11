Episode 201 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Robert Malone: 5th Generation Warfare

Gabriel Custodiet speaks Robert Malone, the famous physician and biochemist who was widely canceled during the COVID era for sharing his thoughts on vaccines. Malone shares his thoughts on the assassination of Charlie Kirk (which happened less than 24 hours from recording this episode), RFK, new details about his cancellation, how pharmaceutical companies operate, synthetic content on social media designed for propaganda, how Coca Cola helped to cancel him, Candace Owens going “off the rails,” and more.

TIMELINE

00:00 – Introduction

6:00 – Robert Malone’s thoughts on his friend Charlie Kirk

7:45 – Robert Malone’s cancellation story

23:35 – 5th Generation Warfare

25:00 – Anti-vaxxer definition

27:00 – Coca Cola’s brings pressure to shut down Joe Rogan podcast episode

30:00 – Robert Malone and Robert F. Kennedy in danger

34:00 – Twitter socket puppets, synthetic content, and mass propaganda on social media

38:00 – Surveillance capitalism

46:30 – Candace Owens going “off the rails”

50:00 – Memes causing trouble

54:30 – “The only truth is what you feel”

57:10 – Final Thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio