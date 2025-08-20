Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Richard Turrin: China’s Digital Currency Revolution

Gabriel Custodiet
Rich Turrin
Aug 20, 2025
Episode 192 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Richard Turrin: China’s Digital Currency Revolution

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Richard Turrin, author of a book on China’s rapid transformation to a cashless society.

TIMELINE

  • 00:00 – Introduction

  • 1:30 – Guest background

  • 3:20 – China’s rapid cashless transformation from 2010 – 2018

  • 7:00 – Did China have a plan to create this cashlessness?

  • 10:40 – What is the reality in 2025?

  • 13:00 – What is WeChat like at the user level?

  • 19:50 – Are Alipay and WeChat sandboxed?

  • 21:25 – Scams on Alipay and WeChat

  • 26:45 – How do foreigners use Chinese payment apps?

  • 30:20 – How will China transition to a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)

  • 39:07 – Banks in China had to get on board

  • 48:40 – Fees for Alipay and WeChat are essentially zero

  • 50:50 – How often can Chinese use apps outside of China?

  • 52:30 – Are Chinese allowed to use other payment methods?

  • 55:05 – China data sovereignty

  • 1:04:00 – Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

