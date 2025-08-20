Episode 192 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Richard Turrin: China’s Digital Currency Revolution

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Richard Turrin, author of a book on China’s rapid transformation to a cashless society.

00:00 – Introduction

1:30 – Guest background

3:20 – China’s rapid cashless transformation from 2010 – 2018

7:00 – Did China have a plan to create this cashlessness?

10:40 – What is the reality in 2025?

13:00 – What is WeChat like at the user level?

19:50 – Are Alipay and WeChat sandboxed?

21:25 – Scams on Alipay and WeChat

26:45 – How do foreigners use Chinese payment apps?

30:20 – How will China transition to a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)

39:07 – Banks in China had to get on board

48:40 – Fees for Alipay and WeChat are essentially zero

50:50 – How often can Chinese use apps outside of China?

52:30 – Are Chinese allowed to use other payment methods?

55:05 – China data sovereignty