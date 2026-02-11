Dear privacy seekers,

I’m pleased to announce that I will once again be collaborating with Joshua Sheats of Radical Personal Finance for a live course. This course will be on the topic of using artificial intelligence tools for maximizing one’s ability and productivity.

Half of the event will cover our latest discoveries using AI as a day-to-day tool, and half of the event will cover how to set up the recent OpenClaw, an autonomous AI agent taking the Internet by storm, which has the ability to fully take over a computer and thus fulfill a big promise of AI from years ago. We have discussed OpenClaw in our recent issues of the Watchman’s Torch newsletter.

The event will be split in to two parts, each three hours, and will occur February 27 (Part 1) and March 18 (Part 2), with recordings available to those who have registered. The course will take place on Zoom, and the email you use for sign-up will be shared between Joshua Sheats and ourselves.

Right now there is NO plan to make this course available for purchase after the live event, so if you are interested you need to at least pay and be signed up from the get-go. Don’t miss out on this possible one-time opportunity.

If you would like to sign up for this course, or learn more about it, visit https://escapethetechnocracy.com/product-ai-productivity-mastery-a-live-event/

Just as fair warning. While we will be covering various powerful AI tools, it does not mean we are advocates of them or the direction that this technology is going. But we have enmeshed ourselves in OpenClaw and AI in previous weeks, months, and years, to the point where we are experts on the topic. And we have an aptitude to explain it in a way few people can, and honestly: we would prefer to be the ones explaining this technology. What you choose to do with that knowledge will be up to you.

Also, privacy and sovereignty will not be the biggest focus in this event. Joshua’s audience is interested in learning this tool for enhancement of their personal and business lives. Of course, you know us: we will give ample warnings about privacy along the way. But we’re NOT going to max out privacy in this course. It will be a (perhaps refreshing?) look at every AI tool at your disposal, and will delve in to integration that you as the privacy seeker will rightfully be spooked by. And yet, having the knowledge of how far advanced it has become could be worth the price of admission itself. What is the old adage? Know your enemy.

If you are previously enrolled in our AI course (our main one or our video game one) check your email for a $100 coupon for this live event. As there will be some overlap, we want to offer this to you. Our discussion of OpenClaw and the focus on productivity will be new, however.

What we promise is six hours of the most cutting edge and deeply practical explanation of AI that you will have come across. We will be showing our screens and walking you through this technology. Joshua Sheats will also be sharing his experience along the way, and there will be Q&A so that you can engage with the teachers.

If you want to be a leader in the conversation and application of AI, and not just admiring from a distance, then you will be in this live event. It’s is going to be the place to be in February and March, and we hope to see you there.

Note: We’re offering a discounted price to you, our inner circle. The price will increase as we get closer to February 27. Act now.

Yours,

Gabriel Custodiet

Register Here