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Ray Youssef: The War Chief in Chains

Gabriel Custodiet's avatar
Gabriel Custodiet
Apr 24, 2026

Episode 218 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Ray Youssef: The War Chief in Chains

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Ray Youssef, a crypto entrepreneur formerly of Paxful, who was abducted by federal agents and taken to the US where he is currently facing troubling allegations. He gives an update on his situation and also discusses some of his other views on the Global South, why he is persona non grata at Bitcoin conferences, and why decentralization is not the best process for human freedom.

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TIMELINE

  • 00:00 – Introduction

  • 2:00 – Ray Youssef introduction

  • 19:00 – Ray Youssef captured

  • 20:50 – Stepped down from NoOnes.com

  • 30:15 – Is decentralization the goal?

  • 34:45 – Ray banned from Bitcoin conferences

  • 38:15 – Ray is building a video game

  • 43:20 – Goethe’s ‘Faust’

  • 50:03 – Testosterone as critical for comprehending the truth

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

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