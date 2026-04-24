Episode 218 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Ray Youssef: The War Chief in Chains

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Ray Youssef, a crypto entrepreneur formerly of Paxful, who was abducted by federal agents and taken to the US where he is currently facing troubling allegations. He gives an update on his situation and also discusses some of his other views on the Global South, why he is persona non grata at Bitcoin conferences, and why decentralization is not the best process for human freedom.

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TIMELINE

00:00 – Introduction

2:00 – Ray Youssef introduction

19:00 – Ray Youssef captured

20:50 – Stepped down from NoOnes.com

30:15 – Is decentralization the goal?

34:45 – Ray banned from Bitcoin conferences

38:15 – Ray is building a video game

43:20 – Goethe’s ‘Faust’

50:03 – Testosterone as critical for comprehending the truth

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio