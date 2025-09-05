Episode 198 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Ray Youssef: The War Chief

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Ray Youssef, founder of Paxful and Noones App. They discuss the crazy regulatory compliance required of a no-KYC crypto service, his views on the Global South and Islam, why the Bitcoin community turned on him, his favorite historical leaders, and some serious red pilling.

GUEST

→ https://x.com/ray_noOnes (Ray Youssef)

→ https://x.com/noonesapp

→ https://noones.com/

WATCHMAN PRIVACY

→ https://watchmanprivacy.com (Including privacy and crypto consulting)

→ https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy

→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/

CRYPTO DONATIONS

→ https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html

TIMELINE

00:00 – Introduction

2:25 – The origin of Paxful

17:40 – Exiting Paxful

27:02 – What is No Ones?

32:45 – Ray’s geoarbitrage

35:25 – The cowardly men of finance and tech CEOs

39:35 – Ray and the Bitcoin community

42:00 – Ray Youssef’s favorite historical leaders

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio