Episode 198 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Ray Youssef: The War Chief
Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Ray Youssef, founder of Paxful and Noones App. They discuss the crazy regulatory compliance required of a no-KYC crypto service, his views on the Global South and Islam, why the Bitcoin community turned on him, his favorite historical leaders, and some serious red pilling.
GUEST
→ https://x.com/ray_noOnes (Ray Youssef)
WATCHMAN PRIVACY
→ https://watchmanprivacy.com (Including privacy and crypto consulting)
→ https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy
→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/
CRYPTO DONATIONS
→ https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html
TIMELINE
00:00 – Introduction
2:25 – The origin of Paxful
17:40 – Exiting Paxful
27:02 – What is No Ones?
32:45 – Ray’s geoarbitrage
35:25 – The cowardly men of finance and tech CEOs
39:35 – Ray and the Bitcoin community
42:00 – Ray Youssef’s favorite historical leaders
Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio