Ray Youssef: The War Chief

Gabriel Custodiet's avatar
Gabriel Custodiet
Sep 05, 2025
Episode 198 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Ray Youssef: The War Chief

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Ray Youssef, founder of Paxful and Noones App. They discuss the crazy regulatory compliance required of a no-KYC crypto service, his views on the Global South and Islam, why the Bitcoin community turned on him, his favorite historical leaders, and some serious red pilling.

GUEST

https://x.com/ray_noOnes (Ray Youssef)

https://x.com/noonesapp

https://noones.com/

TIMELINE

  • 00:00 – Introduction

  • 2:25 – The origin of Paxful

  • 17:40 – Exiting Paxful

  • 27:02 – What is No Ones?

  • 32:45 – Ray’s geoarbitrage

  • 35:25 – The cowardly men of finance and tech CEOs

  • 39:35 – Ray and the Bitcoin community

  • 42:00 – Ray Youssef’s favorite historical leaders

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

