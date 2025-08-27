Privacy and Utopia: Audiobook Available

PDF AND AUDIOBOOK PACKAGE AVAILABLE HERE

→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/product/privacy-and-utopia-a-history-e-book/

ADDITIONAL SAMPLE

→

BOOK DESCRIPTION

The more we elevate and seek out privacy, the more it seems to diminish. Such is the paradox we have inherited.

It is no coincidence that the word privacy was popularized in the 1890s as the West began its flirtation with centralization and top-down planning. The progressive pursuit of heaven on earth—of Utopia—arose from a desire to help the individual. But the individual would have to expose himself, to give up everything, in order to receive it.

Following the career of utopian philosopher H. G. Wells, this intellectual history traces the story of the first people who realized they could change the world. From the rise of the welfare state and the birth of eugenics, to the development of pharmaceuticals and refinement of psychological manipulation, the story of the early twentieth century is best told alongside the genre it alone could produce: dystopia.

BOOK REVIEWS

“Privacy and Utopia is an unexpected and fruitful examination of how privacy has been treated in literature, and how that literature has affected our world. It exposes the reasons why privacy is so aggressively opposed by those who wish to rule us. I highly recommend this book: It will surprise you!” – Paul Rosenberg, original cypherpunk

“Privacy and Utopia: A History offers a comprehensive exploration of privacy, tracing its evolution and its complex relationship with decentralization. It provides valuable insights into the ongoing struggle to balance individual autonomy with collective well-being in an increasingly interconnected world.” – Joe Doran, Trends Journal

“I had the pleasure of conversing with the author – this book continues a curiosity and engaged study of the nexus of state power, philosophy and the role of technology and I highly recommend it.” – Roger Huang, author of Would Mao Hold Bitcoin? The Past, Present and Future of Bitcoin in Techno-Nationalist China

PDF AND AUDIOBOOK PACKAGE AVAILABLE HERE

→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/product/privacy-and-utopia-a-history-e-book/

(Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio)