Episode 215 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Parallel Mike: System Reboot
Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Parallel Mike on the Iran War, the technocratic boot falling on Europe, food crisis and solutions, the rise of gold and its acquisition, working within the banking system, and the fight against dopamine hits.
GUEST
→ https://substack.com/@parallelmike
→ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYt8UcqG2wvkehnmiF_9Akw
→ https://x.com/parallel_mike
WATCHMAN TORCH PREMIUM NEWSLETTER
→ https://watchmanstorch.com
→ Latest updates from Watchman Privacy
MY PRIVACY TUTORIALS
→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ (including consulting)
→ https://watchmanprivacy.com (Gabriel's personal site)
→ https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT TECHNO-ADVENTURE JOURNALISM
→ No sponsors. No ads. Just truth.
→ https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html
TIMELINE
00:00 – Introduction
2:05 – Europe in a precarious position – where to go
7:40 – Iran war: Mike’s latest thoughts
19:05 – Food crisis and solutions
26:20 – Rise in gold price and present gold dynamics
34:30 – Acquisition of gold
39:50 – Best options within the banking systems
45:18 – Avoiding dopamine hits
52:00 – Final thoughts
Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio
Parallel Mike: System Reboot
Episode 215 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Parallel Mike: System Reboot