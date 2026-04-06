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Parallel Mike: System Reboot

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Gabriel Custodiet, Urban Hacker, and Parallel Mike
Apr 06, 2026

Episode 215 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Parallel Mike: System Reboot

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Parallel Mike on the Iran War, the technocratic boot falling on Europe, food crisis and solutions, the rise of gold and its acquisition, working within the banking system, and the fight against dopamine hits.


GUEST
https://substack.com/@parallelmike
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYt8UcqG2wvkehnmiF_9Akw
https://x.com/parallel_mike



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https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ (including consulting)
https://watchmanprivacy.com (Gabriel's personal site)
https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy

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TIMELINE
00:00 – Introduction
2:05 – Europe in a precarious position – where to go
7:40 – Iran war: Mike’s latest thoughts
19:05 – Food crisis and solutions
26:20 – Rise in gold price and present gold dynamics
34:30 – Acquisition of gold
39:50 – Best options within the banking systems
45:18 – Avoiding dopamine hits
52:00 – Final thoughts


Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

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