Episode 215 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Parallel Mike: System Reboot



Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Parallel Mike on the Iran War, the technocratic boot falling on Europe, food crisis and solutions, the rise of gold and its acquisition, working within the banking system, and the fight against dopamine hits.





GUEST

→ https://substack.com/@parallelmike

→ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYt8UcqG2wvkehnmiF_9Akw

→ https://x.com/parallel_mike







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→ Latest updates from Watchman Privacy



MY PRIVACY TUTORIALS

→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ (including consulting)

→ https://watchmanprivacy.com (Gabriel's personal site)

→ https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy



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TIMELINE

00:00 – Introduction

2:05 – Europe in a precarious position – where to go

7:40 – Iran war: Mike’s latest thoughts

19:05 – Food crisis and solutions

26:20 – Rise in gold price and present gold dynamics

34:30 – Acquisition of gold

39:50 – Best options within the banking systems

45:18 – Avoiding dopamine hits

52:00 – Final thoughts





Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio