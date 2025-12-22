Episode 211 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Naomi Brockwell: Nothing to Hide
Gabriel Custodiet speaks with the long-time privacy instructor Naomi Brockwell about her origins, how to onboard normies to privacy, Flock cameras and private property, her updated thoughts on Bitcoin and crypto, and the mistakes parents make exposing their children online.
TIMELINE
00:00 – Introduction
1:50 – Choosing privacy as career path
6:12 – How to onboard normies
12:12 – The convenience of privacy tools
13:50 – Flock cameras – a private property conundrum?
22:15 – Thoughts on Apple ecosystem’
29:52 – Cool technology that Naomi Brockwell does not use
33:33 – Bitcoin
36:40 – Why Naomi doesn’t talk about crypto often
42:40 – Parents exposing their children online
48:30 – Final thoughts
Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio