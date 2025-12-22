Episode 211 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Naomi Brockwell: Nothing to Hide

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with the long-time privacy instructor Naomi Brockwell about her origins, how to onboard normies to privacy, Flock cameras and private property, her updated thoughts on Bitcoin and crypto, and the mistakes parents make exposing their children online.

00:00 – Introduction

1:50 – Choosing privacy as career path

6:12 – How to onboard normies

12:12 – The convenience of privacy tools

13:50 – Flock cameras – a private property conundrum?

22:15 – Thoughts on Apple ecosystem’

29:52 – Cool technology that Naomi Brockwell does not use

33:33 – Bitcoin

36:40 – Why Naomi doesn’t talk about crypto often

42:40 – Parents exposing their children online

48:30 – Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio