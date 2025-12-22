Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Naomi Brockwell: Nothing to Hide

Gabriel Custodiet's avatar
NBTV Media's avatar
Gabriel Custodiet and NBTV Media
Dec 22, 2025

Episode 211 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Naomi Brockwell: Nothing to Hide

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with the long-time privacy instructor Naomi Brockwell about her origins, how to onboard normies to privacy, Flock cameras and private property, her updated thoughts on Bitcoin and crypto, and the mistakes parents make exposing their children online.

GUEST

MY PREMIUM NEWSLETTER

MY PRIVACY TUTORIALS

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT GONZO TECHNO-ADVENTURE JOURNALISM

TIMELINE

  • 00:00 – Introduction

  • 1:50 – Choosing privacy as career path

  • 6:12 – How to onboard normies

  • 12:12 – The convenience of privacy tools

  • 13:50 – Flock cameras – a private property conundrum?

  • 22:15 – Thoughts on Apple ecosystem’

  • 29:52 – Cool technology that Naomi Brockwell does not use

  • 33:33 – Bitcoin

  • 36:40 – Why Naomi doesn’t talk about crypto often

  • 42:40 – Parents exposing their children online

  • 48:30 – Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Gabriel Custodiet · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture