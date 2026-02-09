Episode 213 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – NanoGPT: Pay-Per-Prompt AI Service



Gabriel Custodiet speaks Milan de Reede, co-creator of Nano-GPT.com, a pay-as-you-go AI aggregate service with certain privacy features. De Reede gives an update on NanoGPT and discusses some practical tips for using AI.





GUEST

→ https://nano-gpt.com/

→ https://x.com/milan_dereede

→ Previous episode (173):





TIMELINE

00:00 – Introduction

2:30 – Main changes to Nano-GPT since April 2025

6:27 – Do you run your own open-source models?

9:05 – Video AI tips

14:20 – Various ways to access NanoGPT (via Cake Wallet, etc)

16:45 – Image AI

27:50 – Mostly absurdly expensive prompt Milan has ever seen

29:35 – Creative uses of AI

34:30 – AI and medical treatment

36:30 – AI sewage

38:50 – Final thoughts







Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio