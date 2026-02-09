Episode 213 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – NanoGPT: Pay-Per-Prompt AI Service
Gabriel Custodiet speaks Milan de Reede, co-creator of Nano-GPT.com, a pay-as-you-go AI aggregate service with certain privacy features. De Reede gives an update on NanoGPT and discusses some practical tips for using AI.
GUEST
→ https://nano-gpt.com/
→ https://x.com/milan_dereede
→ Previous episode (173):
MY AI PRIVACY COURSE
→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/product-the-artificial-intelligence-revolution-bundle/
MY PREMIUM NEWSLETTER
→ https://watchmanstorch.com
→ Join my exclusive privacy community
MY PRIVACY TUTORIALS
→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ (including consulting)
→ https://watchmanprivacy.com (Gabriel's personal site)
→ https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT GONZO TECHNO-ADVENTURE JOURNALISM
→ No sponsors. No ads. Just truth.
→ https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html
TIMELINE
00:00 – Introduction
2:30 – Main changes to Nano-GPT since April 2025
6:27 – Do you run your own open-source models?
9:05 – Video AI tips
14:20 – Various ways to access NanoGPT (via Cake Wallet, etc)
16:45 – Image AI
27:50 – Mostly absurdly expensive prompt Milan has ever seen
29:35 – Creative uses of AI
34:30 – AI and medical treatment
36:30 – AI sewage
38:50 – Final thoughts
Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio