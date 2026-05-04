Episode 219 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Maya Parbhoe: Suriname Decentralized
Gabriel Custodiet speaks with former Suriname presidential candidate Maya Parbhoe. They discuss this small South American country and Maya’s radical ideas to completely transform it, her backstory, recent controversy related to her presidential run, and where Bitcoin fits in to her ideas.
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TIMELINE
00:00 – Introduction
2:00 – Suriname
8:00 – About Maya Parhoe
20:55 – Running for president of Suriname
32:20 – How to transform a country like Suriname
51:40 – Maya Parbhoe recent controversy
1:06:20 – Future endeavors for Maya Parbhoe
1:13:15 – Final thoughts
Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio