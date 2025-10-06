Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Max Tannahill – Bitcoin: Untangling the Knots

Gabriel Custodiet's avatar
Urban Hacker's avatar
Gabriel Custodiet
and
Urban Hacker
Oct 06, 2025
Share
Transcript

Episode 207 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Max Tannahill – Bitcoin: Untangling the Knots

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Max Tannahill, alternative Bitcoin commentator.

GUEST

https://x.com/maxtannahill

https://www.p2prights.org/donate.html

WATCHMAN PRIVACY

https://watchmanprivacy.com (Including privacy consulting)

https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy

https://escapethetechnocracy.com/

CRYPTO DONATIONS

https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html

TIMELINE

  • 00:00 – Introduction

  • 2:15 – Samourai Wallet update

  • 10:00 – OP_Return and the nature of Bitcoin

  • 25:05 – Why was BIP 47 so controversial?

  • 33:47 – UTXO set size versus hoped-for user count

  • 38:05 – Ideal Bitcoin date

  • 40:00 – Bitcoin Knots

  • 55:50 – BritCard

  • 56:50 – Banksy Mural on London’s High Court wall

  • 1:07:00 – Final Thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Gabriel Custodiet
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture