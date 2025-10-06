Episode 207 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Max Tannahill – Bitcoin: Untangling the Knots

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Max Tannahill, alternative Bitcoin commentator.

GUEST

→ https://x.com/maxtannahill

→ https://www.p2prights.org/donate.html

WATCHMAN PRIVACY

→ https://watchmanprivacy.com (Including privacy consulting)

→ https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy

→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/

CRYPTO DONATIONS

→ https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html

TIMELINE

00:00 – Introduction

2:15 – Samourai Wallet update

10:00 – OP_Return and the nature of Bitcoin

25:05 – Why was BIP 47 so controversial?

33:47 – UTXO set size versus hoped-for user count

38:05 – Ideal Bitcoin date

40:00 – Bitcoin Knots

55:50 – BritCard

56:50 – Banksy Mural on London’s High Court wall

1:07:00 – Final Thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio