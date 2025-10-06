Episode 207 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Max Tannahill – Bitcoin: Untangling the Knots
Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Max Tannahill, alternative Bitcoin commentator.
TIMELINE
00:00 – Introduction
2:15 – Samourai Wallet update
10:00 – OP_Return and the nature of Bitcoin
25:05 – Why was BIP 47 so controversial?
33:47 – UTXO set size versus hoped-for user count
38:05 – Ideal Bitcoin date
40:00 – Bitcoin Knots
55:50 – BritCard
56:50 – Banksy Mural on London’s High Court wall
1:07:00 – Final Thoughts
Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio