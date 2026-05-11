Episode 220 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Max Tannahill: A Modest Bitcoin Proposal

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Max Tannahill, one of the handful of Bitcoiners who believes in the original vision of the project, and one of the handful of people in the world who actually uses Bitcoin.

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→ https://x.com/maxtannahill

→ https://t.me/maxtannahill

→ https://bip47db.github.io/ (A Decentralised On-Chain Directory for BIP47 Payment Codes)

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TIMELINE

00:00 – Introduction

2:05 – What was the significance of Samourai Wallet in Bitcoin?

8:05 – Upcoming Bitcoin conference – any hope?

14:40 – Latest from Bill (TdevD)

20:50 – BIP-361

25:55 – The BIP process is not Bitcoin

35:10 – BIP-110

40:05 – Worse example of a Bitcoin podcast episode or article

44:22 – Who is worse for sound money: Luke DashJr or Jerome Powell?

47:18 – Opinion on Bitcoin company Strike

50:30 – Max’s BIP-47 suggestion

1:09:10 – Is flying the English flag racist?

1:12:30 – Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio