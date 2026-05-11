Episode 220 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Max Tannahill: A Modest Bitcoin Proposal
Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Max Tannahill, one of the handful of Bitcoiners who believes in the original vision of the project, and one of the handful of people in the world who actually uses Bitcoin.
GUEST
→ https://bip47db.github.io/ (A Decentralised On-Chain Directory for BIP47 Payment Codes)
SAMOURAI WALLET SUPPORT
→ https://recluso774.substack.com (TDevD writings)
WATCHMAN TORCH PREMIUM NEWSLETTER
→ Latest updates from Watchman Privacy
MY PRIVACY TUTORIALS
→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ (including consulting)
→ https://watchmanprivacy.com (Gabriel’s personal site)
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT TECHNO-ADVENTURE JOURNALISM
→ No sponsors. No ads. Just truth.
TIMELINE
00:00 – Introduction
2:05 – What was the significance of Samourai Wallet in Bitcoin?
8:05 – Upcoming Bitcoin conference – any hope?
14:40 – Latest from Bill (TdevD)
20:50 – BIP-361
25:55 – The BIP process is not Bitcoin
35:10 – BIP-110
40:05 – Worse example of a Bitcoin podcast episode or article
44:22 – Who is worse for sound money: Luke DashJr or Jerome Powell?
47:18 – Opinion on Bitcoin company Strike
50:30 – Max’s BIP-47 suggestion
1:09:10 – Is flying the English flag racist?
1:12:30 – Final thoughts
Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio