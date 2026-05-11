Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Max Tannahill: A Modest Bitcoin Proposal

Gabriel Custodiet's avatar
Gabriel Custodiet
May 11, 2026

Episode 220 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Max Tannahill: A Modest Bitcoin Proposal

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Max Tannahill, one of the handful of Bitcoiners who believes in the original vision of the project, and one of the handful of people in the world who actually uses Bitcoin.

GUEST

SAMOURAI WALLET SUPPORT

WATCHMAN TORCH PREMIUM NEWSLETTER

MY PRIVACY TUTORIALS

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT TECHNO-ADVENTURE JOURNALISM

TIMELINE

  • 00:00 – Introduction

  • 2:05 – What was the significance of Samourai Wallet in Bitcoin?

  • 8:05 – Upcoming Bitcoin conference – any hope?

  • 14:40 – Latest from Bill (TdevD)

  • 20:50 – BIP-361

  • 25:55 – The BIP process is not Bitcoin

  • 35:10 – BIP-110

  • 40:05 – Worse example of a Bitcoin podcast episode or article

  • 44:22 – Who is worse for sound money: Luke DashJr or Jerome Powell?

  • 47:18 – Opinion on Bitcoin company Strike

  • 50:30 – Max’s BIP-47 suggestion

  • 1:09:10 – Is flying the English flag racist?

  • 1:12:30 – Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gabriel Custodiet · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture