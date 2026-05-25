Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

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Max Hillebrand: Evade Censorship with Nostr

Gabriel Custodiet's avatar
Gabriel Custodiet
May 25, 2026

Episode 221 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Max Hillebrand: Evade Censorship with Nostr

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Max Hillebrand about Nostr: a censorship-resistant social media protocol.

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TIMELINE

  • 00:00 – Introduction

  • 4:15 – Max Hillebrand’s nomad lifestyle

  • 7:35 – Current status of Germany

  • 8:50 – Overview of Nostr

  • 12:30 – Problems with traditional social media

  • 16:10 – Shadow banning and opaque rules distort reality

  • 18:55 – Where did Mastodon go wrong?

  • 20:05 – Which is the biggest thing Nostr has achieved so far?

  • 22:45 – How to run Nostr

  • 27:55 – What are you responsible for as a Nostr user?

  • 31:20 – How do we follow people on Nostr

  • 32:40 – Where does content get hosted?

  • 35:00 – Balance between user-friendly and sovereign

  • 36:45 – Hardcore privacy on Nostr

  • 39:50 – Is Nostr full of only Bitcoin talk?

  • 44:05 – Ongoing maintenance of Nostr

  • 46:30 – Do you have to be in Lightning to use Nostr

  • 49:50 – Quality of life problems

  • 54:00 – Other interesting aspects of Nostr

  • 57:00 – What does censorship-resistance mean?

  • 1:01:20 – Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

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