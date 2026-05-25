Episode 221 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Max Hillebrand: Evade Censorship with Nostr

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Max Hillebrand about Nostr: a censorship-resistant social media protocol.

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TIMELINE

00:00 – Introduction

4:15 – Max Hillebrand’s nomad lifestyle

7:35 – Current status of Germany

8:50 – Overview of Nostr

12:30 – Problems with traditional social media

16:10 – Shadow banning and opaque rules distort reality

18:55 – Where did Mastodon go wrong?

20:05 – Which is the biggest thing Nostr has achieved so far?

22:45 – How to run Nostr

27:55 – What are you responsible for as a Nostr user?

31:20 – How do we follow people on Nostr

32:40 – Where does content get hosted?

35:00 – Balance between user-friendly and sovereign

36:45 – Hardcore privacy on Nostr

39:50 – Is Nostr full of only Bitcoin talk?

44:05 – Ongoing maintenance of Nostr

46:30 – Do you have to be in Lightning to use Nostr

49:50 – Quality of life problems

54:00 – Other interesting aspects of Nostr

57:00 – What does censorship-resistance mean?