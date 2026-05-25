Episode 221 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Max Hillebrand: Evade Censorship with Nostr
Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Max Hillebrand about Nostr: a censorship-resistant social media protocol.
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TIMELINE
00:00 – Introduction
4:15 – Max Hillebrand’s nomad lifestyle
7:35 – Current status of Germany
8:50 – Overview of Nostr
12:30 – Problems with traditional social media
16:10 – Shadow banning and opaque rules distort reality
18:55 – Where did Mastodon go wrong?
20:05 – Which is the biggest thing Nostr has achieved so far?
22:45 – How to run Nostr
27:55 – What are you responsible for as a Nostr user?
31:20 – How do we follow people on Nostr
32:40 – Where does content get hosted?
35:00 – Balance between user-friendly and sovereign
36:45 – Hardcore privacy on Nostr
39:50 – Is Nostr full of only Bitcoin talk?
44:05 – Ongoing maintenance of Nostr
46:30 – Do you have to be in Lightning to use Nostr
49:50 – Quality of life problems
54:00 – Other interesting aspects of Nostr
57:00 – What does censorship-resistance mean?
1:01:20 – Final thoughts
Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio