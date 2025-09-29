Episode 206 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Marco Wutzer: The Road from Serfdom

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Marco Wutzer: former slave, current cryptocurrency fund manager, and world adventurer.

GUEST

→ See episode 49 for first interview

WATCHMAN PRIVACY

CRYPTO DONATIONS

TIMELINE

00:00 – Introduction

2:18 – Update on Marco Wutzer’s crypto investment fund

5:00 – Wutzer’s outlook on crypto

6:50 – How do you assess value in a cryptocurrency?

15:15 – Is Tether part of the crypto revolution?

17:00 – Wutzer’s view of the chaos of traditional finance

19:20 – Using cryptocurrency profit to cash out in fiat

21:50 – Why are Germans rule followers?

22:50 – Marco Wutzer’s tour of South America

24:20 – Southern Brazil

25:50 – Adapting to Latin America

27:55 – Prospera and the Free City Foundation

29:55 – Africa?

32:50 – Best jurisdictions for crypto

34:20 – Hurdles of crypto when confronted with traditional finance rails

37:10 – Crypto in Latin America

38:35 – Javier Milei a complete fraud and openly satanist

40:45 – Wutzer’s big picture of the world

42:55 – Second passports and residencies

49:40 – Crypto investment with self-custody