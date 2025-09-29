Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Marco Wutzer: The Road from Serfdom

Sep 29, 2025
Episode 206 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Marco Wutzer: The Road from Serfdom

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Marco Wutzer: former slave, current cryptocurrency fund manager, and world adventurer.

GUEST

WATCHMAN PRIVACY

CRYPTO DONATIONS

TIMELINE

  • 00:00 – Introduction

  • 2:18 – Update on Marco Wutzer’s crypto investment fund

  • 5:00 – Wutzer’s outlook on crypto

  • 6:50 – How do you assess value in a cryptocurrency?

  • 15:15 – Is Tether part of the crypto revolution?

  • 17:00 – Wutzer’s view of the chaos of traditional finance

  • 19:20 – Using cryptocurrency profit to cash out in fiat

  • 21:50 – Why are Germans rule followers?

  • 22:50 – Marco Wutzer’s tour of South America

  • 24:20 – Southern Brazil

  • 25:50 – Adapting to Latin America

  • 27:55 – Prospera and the Free City Foundation

  • 29:55 – Africa?

  • 32:50 – Best jurisdictions for crypto

  • 34:20 – Hurdles of crypto when confronted with traditional finance rails

  • 37:10 – Crypto in Latin America

  • 38:35 – Javier Milei a complete fraud and openly satanist

  • 40:45 – Wutzer’s big picture of the world

  • 42:55 – Second passports and residencies

  • 49:40 – Crypto investment with self-custody

  • 51:55 – Final Thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

