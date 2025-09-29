Episode 206 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Marco Wutzer: The Road from Serfdom
Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Marco Wutzer: former slave, current cryptocurrency fund manager, and world adventurer.
TIMELINE
00:00 – Introduction
2:18 – Update on Marco Wutzer’s crypto investment fund
5:00 – Wutzer’s outlook on crypto
6:50 – How do you assess value in a cryptocurrency?
15:15 – Is Tether part of the crypto revolution?
17:00 – Wutzer’s view of the chaos of traditional finance
19:20 – Using cryptocurrency profit to cash out in fiat
21:50 – Why are Germans rule followers?
22:50 – Marco Wutzer’s tour of South America
24:20 – Southern Brazil
25:50 – Adapting to Latin America
27:55 – Prospera and the Free City Foundation
29:55 – Africa?
32:50 – Best jurisdictions for crypto
34:20 – Hurdles of crypto when confronted with traditional finance rails
37:10 – Crypto in Latin America
38:35 – Javier Milei a complete fraud and openly satanist
40:45 – Wutzer’s big picture of the world
42:55 – Second passports and residencies
49:40 – Crypto investment with self-custody
51:55 – Final Thoughts
