Episode 216 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Lauren Rodriguez: A Samourai Wallet Saga



Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Lauren Rodriguez about how her political prisoner husband Keonne Rodriguez is doing in prison, some updates on Samourai Wallet, and some reflections on the injustice surrounding this event and similar events.





GUEST AND SUPPORT SAMOURAI WALLET

→ https://billandkeonne.org/ (Sign the petition and donate to the families)

→ https://x.com/leamuirleyn (Lauren Rodriguez Twitter)

→ https://x.com/keonne (Keonne Rodriguez Twitter)

→ https://www.therage.co/tag/samourai-wallet/ (Keonne’s “Notes from the Inside”)







WATCHMAN TORCH PREMIUM NEWSLETTER

→ https://watchmanstorch.com

→ Latest updates from Watchman Privacy



MY PRIVACY TUTORIALS

→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ (including consulting)

→ https://watchmanprivacy.com (Gabriel's personal site)

→ https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy



SUPPORT INDEPENDENT TECHNO-ADVENTURE JOURNALISM

→ No sponsors. No ads. Just truth.

→ https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html







TIMELINE

00:00 – Introduction

4:00 – How is Keonne doing in prison?

9:35 – Lauren’s perspective of the April 2024 FBI raid

13:05 – Has Lauren’s life been complicated by connection to Keonne?

14:00 – Keonne threatened with solitary confinement for writing from prison

17:05 – What is Keonne looking for from listeners? (sending letters and books)

20:15 – Taylor Swift?

22:25 – Who is The Skinwalker?

23:50 – The backwardness of prison

26:30 – Lauren’s life and current mission

29:35 – Lauren’s perspective of the Legal Industrial Complex

35:50 – The Rodriguez’s financially crushed by the legal system

39:50 – Victim of Operation Chokepoint 2.0

43:20 – SamouraiWallet.com owned by scammers?

45:40 – Final thoughts





Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio