Episode 216 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Lauren Rodriguez: A Samourai Wallet Saga
Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Lauren Rodriguez about how her political prisoner husband Keonne Rodriguez is doing in prison, some updates on Samourai Wallet, and some reflections on the injustice surrounding this event and similar events.
GUEST AND SUPPORT SAMOURAI WALLET
→ https://billandkeonne.org/ (Sign the petition and donate to the families)
→ https://x.com/leamuirleyn (Lauren Rodriguez Twitter)
→ https://x.com/keonne (Keonne Rodriguez Twitter)
→ https://www.therage.co/tag/samourai-wallet/ (Keonne’s “Notes from the Inside”)
WATCHMAN TORCH PREMIUM NEWSLETTER
→ https://watchmanstorch.com
→ Latest updates from Watchman Privacy
MY PRIVACY TUTORIALS
→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ (including consulting)
→ https://watchmanprivacy.com (Gabriel's personal site)
→ https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy
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→ https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html
TIMELINE
00:00 – Introduction
4:00 – How is Keonne doing in prison?
9:35 – Lauren’s perspective of the April 2024 FBI raid
13:05 – Has Lauren’s life been complicated by connection to Keonne?
14:00 – Keonne threatened with solitary confinement for writing from prison
17:05 – What is Keonne looking for from listeners? (sending letters and books)
20:15 – Taylor Swift?
22:25 – Who is The Skinwalker?
23:50 – The backwardness of prison
26:30 – Lauren’s life and current mission
29:35 – Lauren’s perspective of the Legal Industrial Complex
35:50 – The Rodriguez’s financially crushed by the legal system
39:50 – Victim of Operation Chokepoint 2.0
43:20 – SamouraiWallet.com owned by scammers?
45:40 – Final thoughts
Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio
Lauren Rodriguez: A Samourai Wallet Saga
Episode 216 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Lauren Rodriguez: A Samourai Wallet Saga