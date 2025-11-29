Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Keonne Rodriguez: Going to Prison for Privacy

Gabriel Custodiet's avatar
Gabriel Custodiet
Nov 29, 2025

Episode 210 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Keonne Rodriguez: Going to Prison for Privacy

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Keonne Rodriguez, co-founder of the trendsetting Bitcoin wallet Samourai Wallet. Keonne was inexplicably arrested in a violent and oppressive military-style raid of his property in April of 2024. He was charged with the bizarre accusation of conspiracy to run an unlicensed money transmitter despite never transmitting money. Keonne tells his story and explains how he has been condemned to prison and stripped of his constitutional rights.

SUPPORT KEONNE AND BILL OF SAMOURAI WALLET (AND SIGN A PETITION FOR A PARDON)

https://billandkeonne.org/

MY PREMIUM NEWSLETTER

https://watchmanstorch.com

→ Join my exclusive privacy community

MY PRIVACY TUTORIALS

https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ (including consulting)

https://watchmanprivacy.com (Gabriel’s personal site)

https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT GONZO TECHNO-ADVENTURE JOURNALISM

→ No sponsors. No ads. Just truth.

https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html

TIMELINE

  • 00:00 – Introduction

  • 2:05 – Why did Keonne Rodriguez decide to talk?

  • 4:00 – Samourai Wallet was following all legal guidelines—why??

  • 5:50 – Keonne explains the oppressive military-style raid of his house

  • 12:24 – What is 19 months of house arrest like?

  • 17:30 – Southern District of New York

  • 19:00 – Explanation for guilty plea

  • 29:00 – BillAndKeonne.Org

  • 32:45 – All developers are vulnerable: Monero, Bitcoin, etc.

  • 35:20 – The creators of the tools are guilty – Soviet-Style tyranny

  • 36:50 – P2P fund no longer the place to donate

  • 37:40 – OXT and its future

  • 39:20 – The judge and court experience

  • 45:40 – Common misunderstandings

  • 48:30 – Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Gabriel Custodiet
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture