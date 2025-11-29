Episode 210 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Keonne Rodriguez: Going to Prison for Privacy

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Keonne Rodriguez, co-founder of the trendsetting Bitcoin wallet Samourai Wallet. Keonne was inexplicably arrested in a violent and oppressive military-style raid of his property in April of 2024. He was charged with the bizarre accusation of conspiracy to run an unlicensed money transmitter despite never transmitting money. Keonne tells his story and explains how he has been condemned to prison and stripped of his constitutional rights.

SUPPORT KEONNE AND BILL OF SAMOURAI WALLET (AND SIGN A PETITION FOR A PARDON)

→ https://billandkeonne.org/

MY PREMIUM NEWSLETTER

→ https://watchmanstorch.com

→ Join my exclusive privacy community

MY PRIVACY TUTORIALS

→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ (including consulting)

→ https://watchmanprivacy.com (Gabriel’s personal site)

→ https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT GONZO TECHNO-ADVENTURE JOURNALISM

→ No sponsors. No ads. Just truth.

→ https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html

TIMELINE

00:00 – Introduction

2:05 – Why did Keonne Rodriguez decide to talk?

4:00 – Samourai Wallet was following all legal guidelines—why??

5:50 – Keonne explains the oppressive military-style raid of his house

12:24 – What is 19 months of house arrest like?

17:30 – Southern District of New York

19:00 – Explanation for guilty plea

29:00 – BillAndKeonne.Org

32:45 – All developers are vulnerable: Monero, Bitcoin, etc.

35:20 – The creators of the tools are guilty – Soviet-Style tyranny

36:50 – P2P fund no longer the place to donate

37:40 – OXT and its future

39:20 – The judge and court experience

45:40 – Common misunderstandings

48:30 – Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio