Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Investigating Bitcoin Theft at House of Life Charity

Gabriel Custodiet's avatar
Urban Hacker's avatar
Gabriel Custodiet
and
Urban Hacker
Sep 01, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Episode 196 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Investigating Bitcoin Theft at House of Life Charity

Gabriel Custodiet and Urban listen to the victims of a scary and tragic Bitcoin scam that affected a would-be donor to an El Salvador charity helping rape victims and others in need. Alejandra Guajardo (the organizer of the charity) and Ali (the victim of the scam) give their perspective of what happened, andhow the wallet in question (Atomic Wallet) responded to them. Urban then explains where the funds possibly ended up, and what we can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to the rest of us. Please consider raising funds for this charity, which was cheated out of this crucial donation, at: https://geyser.fund/project/recoverfundsforhouseoflife

GUESTS

https://x.com/MissBitcoin_sv (Alejandra Guajardo: the organizer of charity donations)

https://x.com/ratiofreedom (Ali: the victim)

https://x.com/realUrbanHacker (Urban: the analyst)

DETAILS OF THIS EVENT

https://x.com/MissBitcoin_sv/status/1959630796194488488

DONATE TO HOUSE OF LIFE TO REPLACE STOLEN FUNDS

https://geyser.fund/project/recoverfundsforhouseoflife (Bitcoin and credit card accepted)

https://x.com/HouseofLifeMC

WATCHMAN PRIVACY

https://watchmanprivacy.com (Including privacy consulting)

https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy

https://escapethetechnocracy.com/

CRYPTO DONATIONS

https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html

TIMELINE

  • 00:00 – Introduction

  • 5:40 – House of Life charity

  • 9:00 – Explanation of the scam

  • 18:45 – Analysis of the scam

  • 26:50 – Response of Atomic Wallet to the scam

  • 39:15 – Tracking the funds

  • 50:00 – Cybersecurity advice

  • 54:40 – Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Gabriel Custodiet
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture