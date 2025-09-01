Episode 196 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Investigating Bitcoin Theft at House of Life Charity

Gabriel Custodiet and Urban listen to the victims of a scary and tragic Bitcoin scam that affected a would-be donor to an El Salvador charity helping rape victims and others in need. Alejandra Guajardo (the organizer of the charity) and Ali (the victim of the scam) give their perspective of what happened, andhow the wallet in question (Atomic Wallet) responded to them. Urban then explains where the funds possibly ended up, and what we can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to the rest of us. Please consider raising funds for this charity, which was cheated out of this crucial donation, at: https://geyser.fund/project/recoverfundsforhouseoflife

GUESTS

DETAILS OF THIS EVENT

DONATE TO HOUSE OF LIFE TO REPLACE STOLEN FUNDS

WATCHMAN PRIVACY

CRYPTO DONATIONS

TIMELINE

00:00 – Introduction

5:40 – House of Life charity

9:00 – Explanation of the scam

18:45 – Analysis of the scam

26:50 – Response of Atomic Wallet to the scam

39:15 – Tracking the funds

50:00 – Cybersecurity advice

54:40 – Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio