// Table of Contents //

// To The Reader //

By Gabriel Custodiet

Dear privacy seekers,

I was helping a client set up a Shopify website recently (more on the latest KYC aspects of Shopify in an upcoming article) and the question of accepting cryptocurrency came up. Searching for the topic online, or on YouTube, will lead you to a bewildering assortment of low-value opinions on how to do it. Heavy KYC solutions such as Coinbase Commerce and BitPay will be suggested (of course if you choose to do that you may as well use Venmo). And if you burn away the low-IQ online dross to “sovereignty-focused” solutions you will likewise get an assortment of overly complex solutions designed with the accountant’s Stalinistic top-down mindset in play. Use BTCPay, for example. Of course, if you use BTCPay for “altcoins” which includes Monero, it requires modification immediately. And then BTCPay also requires a dedicated server to host it, and then you have to decide how much of the blockchain you want to download. This all costs time, money, and decision-making on an ongoing basis. It is also error-prone. It’s not uncommon to have a customer or follower reach out to you saying “your BTCPay is down” which can lead to a cascade of problem solving. And then you lose privacy as well: whatever server you’re trusting to run your BTCPay (and you should be using a server that isn’t in your house, for obvious privacy reasons), the server company will be able to view basic information about your transactions.

So why overcomplicate everything? Here’s the solution that I suggested for my client who was just starting out.